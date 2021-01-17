I am White and straight.
The only times I have been in a synagogue or mosque have been as a guest.
So, I have the unearned luxury of generally not being afraid—of my neighbors, of the police, of being confronted in “not my” part of town, of holding my spouse´s hand in public, of going to my place of worship, or of being treated disrespectfully by a clerk in a store on Broad Street. And yes: the latter happened to a friend last week. In January 2021.
I am afraid now. Like my Black, gay, Jewish, and Muslim friends are used to feeling sometimes—or all the time. My neighborhood neighbors don’t frighten me.
Despite political differences we avoid talking about, we all know from experience we can rely on each other for things large and small. And by countless individual measures they are far better people than I.
But. I am terrified by what groups of people are capable of when festering resentment and hatred are whipped into a frenzy by self-serving politicians who use them as pawns in a treacherous game of power chess. Largely peaceful mass demonstrations seeking redress of centuries-old and current wrongs do not fall into this category.
I find I have started thinking twice about wearing “message” t-shirts or hats or putting a sticker on my car, fearing this might turn me into a target for verbal abuse or worse.
I remember this sickening unease from the decades I lived overseas. They spanned the final years of a dictatorship that had allied itself with Hitler before and during World War II, the transition to a constitutional democracy, and a failed military coup d′état (that included breaking into congress and taking legislators hostage) seeking to reinstate the former regime.
If the United States goes over the brink of ungovernability, all of us will fall into the abyss. Some of us will fall closer to the top, doing even more harm to those who have throughout American history been trapped at the bottom of the heap. But in the long run all of us will lose.
Even for the most selfish of reasons, then, most of us don’t want a repeat—or worse—of the January 6 attack on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. But how do we pull ourselves back from the brink, and where do we go from here?
By talking and really listening to each other? But how to listen to people who spit out vile slurs? By term-limiting lawmakers so they don’t become so enamored of power and desperate for campaign funding that they make Faustian bargains?
By working to fill in the gaps in American history left by untold stories of racial and other repression? By checking the truthfulness of news that we are overeager to believe because it confirms our own biases?
This is up to us. Let’s start the conversation.
Maridale Jackson is a resident of Edenton.