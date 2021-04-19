A year into the pandemic, we know how crucial high-speed, affordable internet access at home is to work, learn, socialize and get medical care.
But that infrastructure is not available to many North Carolina residents who live in unserved and underserved areas of the state. Others may have access to high-speed internet but are unable to afford it.
The N.C. Department of Information Technology's Broadband Infrastructure Office (BIO) needs residents and businesses — both those who do and do not have internet service — to complete the North Carolina Broadband Survey to let us know about the availability and quality of their internet service.
The survey results will identify locations across the state with inadequate internet access and speed. BIO will use the data to direct funding and grants to areas that are unserved and underserved, whether due to low population density, geographical barriers or cost.
Early results can be seen on these dashboards. Find out more about how to complete the 5-minute survey on your computer or mobile device, in English or Spanish.
Thank you for your assistance spreading the word about this important tool to provide essential infrastructure to create digital equity for North Carolinians.
Jim Weaver
NC Secretary and Chief Information Officer at the Department of Information Technology
Editor's Note: NCDIT’s Broadband Infrastructure Office leads the statewide initiatives to expand high-speed internet access, adoption and use for all North Carolinians and serves as a statewide resource for broadband access, first responder communications and state-led classroom connectivity initiatives.