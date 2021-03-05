I believe that this title would be more suitable for Thomas Paine.
Paine was very much a radical/rebel and was very opened to challenging the government when it was in error.
We all should enjoy this right as Americans no matter how uncomfortable it makes you. This is why we have heated debates in congress. Radicalism often is what gives birth to calm and the fall of old systems.
Radicalism, if managed properly will become the catalyst that gives birth to ideas that become instrumental in the change that we need. We see this very same concept in physics with electron movement.
Although you quoted Paine, I’m not sure how much you’ve studied him. Paine was undoubtedly a radical to the bone. He wrote the pamphlet for the American Revolution. You should read his articles on the “Rights Of Man.” Believe it or not, he was so radical to some that he was arrested and charged with sedition.
Sedition is used to silence those who go against the grain. That really sounds like what this current council wants to be able to do now. We have natural rights as men to disagree with council.
Within your tone we can detect a very seditious spirit. Although Paine was arrested, no one can rightfully discount his commitment to America’s Independence and the freedoms that many European Americans enjoy today.
America is in a day where we need revolutionary leadership that’s not afraid to challenge governments or unrighteous systems.
We really should be applauding councilmen Jackson and Norman for having the testicular fortitude to challenge many of the wrongs that are occurring on council but instead through crafty manipulation, they are made out to be bad.
If you really listen to much of the disagreements they stem from the misinterpretation of policies and or procedures. Jackson and Norman are making corrections. This is normally what leads to heated discussions. Jackson and Norman are usually right regarding the policies and procedures.
America wasn’t built on the backs of weakness. This is a country of radicalness to the core. Just to
mention a few George Washington, Crispus Attucks, Frederick Douglass, Patrick Henry, Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman, John Brown and the list goes on.
Those of us who understand these concepts should support those that display these traits and work with them. Jesus was a radical and his focus was on the least of thee. Certainly the Romans tried to silence my Brother Jesus. His ideas weren’t very popular in his time, but now there are over two billion Christians as a result of his work.
Family, we’re losing this fight right now. The world is leaving America behind. Please don’t be blinded by the successes of yesterday. You have to see the urgency of the moment.
The fall of America is happening and fighting each other is not the answer. Only being concerned with one part of the Village is also not the answer.
A lot of people may not know this, but Hertford historically was filled with radical thinkers and semi-revolutionaries on both sides of the tracks. It’s in the DNA of the youth, but yesterday’s keys can’t open the locks to their DNA. So they need to see a leadership that’s more conducive to their mindset.
As a matter of fact, when you study the Marcus Garvey movement you will find that many of the early business owners in Hertford during 60s’ and 70s’ were Garveyites. They were registered in this area under The Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA).
In terms of silencing or sedition, that’s un-American as well as unconstitutional. Unless of course you think that Article 1 Section 2 of the Constitution still applies to councilmen Jackson and Norman.
These men have God given rights to challenge you in your den of wickedness.
Who do you think you are that you can come to our Village, lie to our families, mislead our families and not be challenged? The growth of this great nation is not the result of cowardliness but of courage, zeal and the will to change what’s not good for the masses.
More than ever now, we need people that understand the time and what must be done. We are no longer interested in seeing government funding going to one side of the Village and not the other side.
The entire uptown area is desolate and it use to be a very thriving area. Where is your revitalization plan for that area? Other towns and cities have used block grants to jump start similar areas. Being that uptown has suffered the most why isn’t uptown a priority if not the priority?
There has always been programs in place to help revitalize this village but it hasn’t been done. Even still today, I haven’t seen anything related to the heart of the village.
So most of the concern is what happens to the people that can’t afford these $250,000-$300,000 homes. You combine that with electric bills higher than New York and California and there is absolutely no way that the average native citizen will be able to survive.
Everyone deserves a chance at home ownership including those people that have been living in this area for years.
This is totally un-American and should not be tolerated. This will force those that can’t afford these homes out of the area. Is that what you want?
“Remember silence is betrayal!” The three council members that are pushing this got their homes for pennies on the dollar. There’s only one that paid over $200k. The other two paid between $60k-$105k. This is affordable housing. Why wouldn’t you want to encourage that for others?
When a company recently came to present affordable housing before council, it was voted down. You would think that people who benefited from affordable housing would want to promote affordable housing.
Again, why wouldn’t you encourage that? Because your souls have no life.
So obviously when radicals in the Village see this, they get upset.
What we do know is that the average working citizen in Hertford will not be able to afford these new homes. So for those of us that love the village, we have natural concerns when we don’t see our family members and friends in the picture.
We’re not against improving the village, we are against your approach. We are against systemic gentrification. Gentrification is also a poli-military term that implies economic force being used to displace groups of people. Thomas Paine would be with the radicals in this case.
Paine came to the USA in search of a less suppressive life. The British did a serious number on many of the early Europeans that came here seeking a better life.
So yes, Paine impressed me over the years. He called for an end to Slavery in 1775 which was the humane thing to do. He challenged the Christian community by posing the question regarding Christianity and Slavery. How can you be a Christian and support Slavery? Of course many Slave owners claimed Christianity.
The question now is how can we support people that we know have lied and broken rules repeatedly.
How can we support this philosophy? Let me tell you how.
Cowardliness has become the new way of the day in the Village. Let’s just sit around, see wrong and not challenge it. Our so-called leaders are mainly only concerned about themselves. The condition of the village didn’t just start.
The leadership in America has fallen terribly over the years. It was only through radical thinking that would have changed people like Henry Berry in 1832. This is what he said in the Virginia House of Delegates.
“We have as far as possible, closed every avenue by which light may enter the Slaves mind. If we could extinguish the capacity to see the light, our work will be complete. They would be reduced to the beast of the field and we should be safe.”
Every person in the House of Delegates should have radically challenged him but they didn’t.
Really think about what he was saying. Long lasting systems will be put in place to destroy the minds of certain people. This gives birth to sustainable systematic regulations and controls that ultimately disables generations.
They didn’t challenge him because they were also cowards. So now the council wants to try and silence the voices of the people. It’s too late now. Americans as a country are against misleading the people. What we’re hearing through Hodges is very anti-Paine.
1. You don’t want citizens criticizing the mayor (as long as she’s there she should be criticized when she is in error and she often time is).
2. You no longer want to recognize certain people during meetings. (What audacity)
3. Not being truthful to citizens
4. Minimizing the number of meetings (with all that's going on you should be meeting more)
5. Encouraging fake news by having articles discussed with you before publishing.
This is a government for and by the people, not for and by the three.
What you’re not addressing is the wrong that you are doing on council. Your apology should have been
to the citizens for lying. Hodges, we don’t know you. You’ve only been here for a few years. You haven’t been vetted by the Village and we don’t know what your motivations are.
Please don’t forget that you are the one that told councilman Jackson that the mayor has a weed problem but you word things in the paper as if you’re innocent. Jackson has mentioned this to you several times in council meetings and not once did you deny it. In addition we see her neighbors making a mockery of her on this issue.
Hodges you put that story in circulation. Now you’re trying to blame others for what you started. We don’t know what else you’ve done. You, in my opinion, are responsible for a lot of the division that we now see in the Village.
You mentioned that I called the Attorney General regarding the US Department of Agriculture grant. This is another lie. I have not called the Attorney General.
See Hodges, part of the problem is that we have realized over the years that we are not privileged enough to make phone calls to government agencies and get the kind of responses that you and those that are close to you can get.
This imbalance of power is part of the reason that we see the radicalism that we are seeing. When we call agencies it takes an act of congress to get them to respond. They do everything in their power not to respond.
In the past, locals would use their friends at these agencies against those who challenged the system. We know how it works. That’s not gonna stop us from fighting because we are also becoming clearer on who’s fighting with us.
You remind me so much of a little kid playing in the sandbox. You run over when the teacher is not looking and throw sand on little Johnny. Little Johnny throws sand back on you and you go crying to the teacher.
The teacher is already partial towards you so little Johnny gets sent to the principal’s office. Little Johnny gets punished, breaking his spirit and changing his perspective of school. We get it, Hodges.
Hodges, think about that for a second. You have called an individual’s job to try and get her fired when you were running for council. I’m sure you remember. Now that you say someone is calling yours you’re upset (really).
Remember this, you shall reap what you have sown. I told you that the old day has fallen.
You can’t disrespect people and expect them to respect you. If people are calling your job its probably
because you started the calling jobs first. You know what you’ve done so come clean.
In the past, you would write your articles and bias the people in the Village. You used the paper as a propaganda machine. Yes you have used the paper to mislead the people.
That’s one of the ways that Hitler was able to convince so many Germans to support him in killing six million Jews. The paper has a lot of influence on how people are perceived.
Hodges once again it is in my opinion that you should resign and apologize. This is why:
1. March 25 2020 you sent an email asking all council members to lie on the USDA application by falsifying documents.
2. March 25 2020 you sent another follow-up email saying that it’s not illegal to remove the 2 sentences if 3 people vote on it. So you convinced two others to go along with you and they did. You also stated in the email that if you didn’t remove the two sentences it would negatively effect the grant.
Omission makes it a lie. Then it was signed confirming that all of the information in the contract is correct (smh).
3. I certify that this committee intends to neither receive nor expend more than $1,000 during the current election cycle under the procedures set forth in GS.163-278.10A (Hodges did you receive donations?)
4. You openly stated in a council meeting that we should rip up the contract with citizens so that Department of Social Services would pay the bill. This is another violation.
5. In the USDA grant there is a clause that states there can be no financial gain for the council. Well it’s clear that the 3 of you will see an increase in property value. Which is financial gain. Yes ,you will benefit financially and you know it. I have more, but I will stop for now.
I close with this from the Great Imhotep 3rd Dynasty 2630-2611 BCE secret files.
“The Soul is not of Man but Of God. As the Spirit enters Man the Soul becomes the living manifestation of the Spirit ultimately reflecting your God.”