In the last year and a half alone, more than 400 kids under the age of 16 have been shot in Chicago. And over Memorial Day weekend, 51 people were shot, nine fatally. Any Democrats laying flowers and discussing gun violence?
This is a weekly occurrence not only in Chicago, but in most major cities. However, the media and Democrats insist that only the lives lost in school shootings or churches matter most. Why not all these other murders?
Because it doesn’t fit the liberal narrative. Black-on-Black crime just doesn’t matter to these people. Any narrative that will support their goal of slowly disarming law-abiding citizens will be emphasized daily. We don’t need lectures from people who left over 300,000 guns to the Taliban in Afghanistan or support the killing of innocents at abortion clinics across America.
I just have a hard time believing that their moral outrage over a heinous school shooting is anything more than a politically motivated act. Will President Joe Biden and Democrats disarm their own security? Of course not.
Even the real “Divider in Chief,” Barack Obama, made it political, tweeting the day after the Uvalde shooting: “As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take the time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”
What a vile and disgusting thing to say. Equating the murder of 19 children to a man who helped rob a woman at gunpoint in 2007 is disgraceful. I’m sure the parents of the murdered children felt so much better after reading that.
Everyone knows that drunk driving is illegal but that didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Will Democrats now call for taking cars away from sober drivers to reduce drunk driving?