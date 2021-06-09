Why It Makes Sense to Switch to County Policing

Editor's Note: Martha Borders gave this speech at a recent Hertford Town Council meeting.
Thank you Hertford Town Council for allowing me to speak regarding the the Hertford Police Department.
Last year when Mayor Pro Tem Hodges first raised the idea of consolidating the Hertford police into the Perquimans County Sheriff Department, my immediate reaction was surprise. Curiosity got the better of me and I began my own research. And some of the conclusions I reached are a bit disturbing.
Small rural towns and counties all over our country can be a target for an organization to move in and virtually take over regarding town govt. and police. They put their people in place by vote, money, intimidation or any combination that works. Once an organization is in control of these communities, they become a hub for illegal activity. And it is not limited to drugs.
Usually these towns or counties are located in poor rural areas where the voting population isn’t very attentive. Does that ring a bell?
Just this morning I read an article in The New York Times about Guernsey, Wyoming. The police were continually thwarted by town council regarding drug investigations until they either left or were fired by council. The police couldn’t do the job they were hired to do. No council should have that kind of control.
Our local Hertford Town government is set up so two or three council members can have a strong influence over our Hertford Police Chief. If there is a three person council quorum it only take two votes to fire the Chief. If it is a five person council quorum it takes three votes. See the problem?
This situation could easily lead to abuse of power both in the police department and on council. I am not comfortable with the present arrangement. Citizens are afraid to come forward with information in such an environment.
They could be retaliated against causing fear and distrust in our town. This antiquated thinking of leaving control with a few council members is ripe for corruption. Lets instead move into the 21 century and be open to an educated and researched option.
We have an opportunity to move our policing to the county and from what has been indicated, we can save money while maintaining reliable protection for the citizens of Hertford.
The county Sheriff is elected every four years and answers to all the voters including Hertford residents. He can’t be fired because Hertford town council or the county commissioners aren’t happy with how he does his job. The Sheriff answers to the people while the Hertford Police Chief answers to Town Council.
The Sheriff can conduct his own investigations without Town Council looking over his shoulders. I doubt if the Sheriff would take kindly to any council member trying to tell him his job.
Though there are several on council that desire that control and also claim they know more about the law. There is much less possibility for corruption if our police are free to do an honest, well trained, dedicated job to uphold the law.
Change is part of life and Hertford is ripe to break free from power centered among a few and instead allow the citizens to have a vote in who is our Sheriff.
As town residents we also pay county taxes that help fund the Perquimans County Sheriff Department. Let’s hope that is taken in to consideration.
While I do not know the final numbers needed to balance the budget, if it makes financial sense to switch to county policing, let’s do it.