Editor's Note: Published below are the remarks from Sara Winslow to Hertford Town Council.
Thank you, Mayor Brown and Council members for the opportunity to speak.
A couple of these issues I was going to address at last months meeting.
However, I was informed by Chief Brown when I arrived that allowed attendance was at capacity; no other citizens would be allowed in. Five other citizens were turned away at the same time. Yet, additional folks were allowed in after we left. Double standard?
I have had several citizens express concern relative to the condition of the drives and poor condition in Cedarwood (new parts) and Edenton Road Cemeteries.
The Town of Herford owns and sells the plots in these cemeteries; thus, it is the Town’s responsibility to maintain.
Water standing and some people almost getting stuck visiting family graves, certainly not acceptable. Even before all the monsoon rains, we have had.
Michael Stallings Trucking – Price per ton delivered (just materials)
• #57 stone - $32 per ton
• Crush and Run - $26 per ton
• Slag - $23 per ton (may hold the best)
• Would probably need 4 – 6 inches
I have read the 15 sets of TC meeting minutes posted on the Town’s webpage and presented in February for approval. When I looked over the agenda for tonight’s meeting 4 sets of minutes have been removed from the February list. Not sure how some Work Session and Regular Session meetings' minutes can be identical in text.
No doubt that an English teacher would run out of red ink on these. Numerous times I have cited the requirements of minutes in the NCGS and Town Charter/Ordinance (December 15, 2020). Looks like still ~15 sets not complete.
Why is the approved 2020/2021 Town of Hertford Budget not on the website? Only the recommended budget.
On February 22, the water line to my home was broken again for the third time in last several months as a result of the bridge work. Between February 22 – 26, my path was blocked for access for over 16 hours by Town of Hertford Vac Truck, equipment or plumbing company. Church Street was one lane and at times no one or only one person was directing traffic and no signage…great liability to the town.
During the time, some personnel were not wearing safety colors. Public Works personnel said “they were doing the best they could do”.
The Town didn’t fix the problem – a plumbing company was hired and, in the process, cut an electrical conduit…which resulted in no street lights on Church for several nights.
On the 26th the water was cut off on Church Street – I have not talked with anyone who received notification that this was going to happen or when water was restored.
The plumbing contractor and NCDOT informed me that the Town was supposed to have notified (water shut off at 10:30 a.m.) those effected. So much for the new call alert system!
I received no notification from the Town relative to loss of access, when water was to be shut off or when restored. Where is a little common courtesy?
I left a message at the Municipal Building at 11:15 AM and requested a call ASAP that afternoon…still no call. The Town has not flushed hydrants/lines for any of these…clearing the lines of “crud”.
So, the residents are having run gallons and gallons of water…charged to their water and sewer use bills…to clear their lines when it is no fault of theirs. How fair is this?
I request that these comments be added to the official record and I receive a written response.
Thank you
Sara E. Winslow
Hertford