Winslow Takes Town Hall to Task

Editor’s Note: Sara Winslow of Phelps Street, Hertford, made this speech during the Citizens Concerns portion of the Dec. 8 meeting of Hertford Town Council, thus her words are public record.
Thank you, Mayor Brown and Council members for the opportunity to speak.
There are 3 issues I will address:
Issue 1 — On July 13, 2020, a petition from The Friends for the Best of Hertford was presented to Council with over 360 signatures. Council has never taken any action or even acknowledged to the citizens the acceptance or the intent.
On August 6, 2020, I received an email that the petition (original signatures) was in possession of the Town Council and was part of the public record.
Move forward to November 21, I receive an email that the petition with the original signatures “cannot be located” and “do I have a copy”.
Well, yes, I have a copy but the valid petition with the original signatures has grown legs and vanished. How does this happen?
During the October 12, 2020 TC meeting – I spoke that there were over 25 sets of meeting minutes (open/closed sessions) not yet completed from February – August of this year and 2 sets from 2019 (1 set Closed Session has been found).
On October 14, I receive an email requesting the number that were missing and the dates from the Town Manager.
Now I understand that the recordings of these meetings have also vanished…so no legal record of actions taken by the TC. Citizens made comments during some of these meetings and requested those comments be entered into the official record…so do these exist and part of the record?
The NCGS (143-318.10(e), 160A-72, and 160A-171), Town of Hertford Charter and Ordinances are clear on the Clerk Duties and record of the meeting minutes. Open meeting law requires, “full and accurate minutes of all meetings (which includes the Ayes/Noes votes) and a “general account” of closed sessions.
These are the official record and proof of the governing boards actions. So, for all of these meetings that occurred there is no official record or proof of actions. Thus, violation of NCGS, Charter and Ordinances. So how is this going to be addressed?
Issue 2 – When will the 2019/2020 Year End Audit be complete? The Town received a letter dated February 17, 2020 from the NC Department of State Treasurer, State/Local Government Finance Division relative to the lateness of the 2018/2019 audit submittal – three months after the October 31 due date and 7 months after the fiscal year end – and identified numerous issues. The lack of “official record or proof of actions” would certainly have a bearing on the audit.
Issue 3 -The water issues the other week…citizens were certainly not adequately advised/informed. Water pressure had been low for about a week and then total loss on Saturday.
I did not see any hydrants being flushed when water was restored…so lines could clear. Then for the boil water notice not to be posted until Monday…putting citizens at risk. Was DEQ – Water notified on Saturday of the issues as required by law/permit conditions?
The crud that came out of the water lines when restored…sure some folks had some clogged-up screens on their faucets. Took me 15 minutes of running spigot out side to get clear water. I certainly look forward to the new alert call system – so that citizens are informed and protected.
I request that these comments be added to the official record. Thank you
Sara E. Winslow
Hertford