Thank you to the Carolina Moon Theater (http://carolinamoontheater.org/) for returning in-person community theater to Hertford!
Along with 40 other area residents, I enjoyed being part of the mask-off audience for a close-in and often edgy performance of Dave Goss “Andy” and Lynne Raymond “Melissa”.
The play, “Love Letters”, is a timely look back at the humorous and humbling life choices of two characters who look back on a lifetime of letter correspondence.
Lynne’s punchy and sometimes shocking delivery are complemented nicely by Dave’s intonations and facial expressions. Keep the performances coming!
Jennifer Spring
Hertford
Editor's Note: "Love Letters" will be performed at 7 p.m. June 25 and June 26 at the Carolina Moon Theater. Tickets can be purchased online at carolinamoontheater.org or at Carolina Trophy at 109 N. Church Street, Hertford Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.