...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
* WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Suffolk,
Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Northampton,
Hertford, Gates and Eastern Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Perquimans County Recreation Department 8U Boys Coach Pitch team won the championship at the recent 2022 Tarheel League’s District 7 Tournament in Washington, N.C. The team will be playing in the state tournament in Boone starting today.
