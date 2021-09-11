The 2021 high school baseball season saw multiple standout individual and team performances.
Perquimans County headlined the season as it won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship in late June. The state title was the Pirates’ first since the 1963 season.
John A. Holmes earned a berth in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, while Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School, a co-op baseball team between the two private schools, advanced to the quarterfinal round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A baseball state playoffs.
The Summer 2021 Daily Advance All-Area baseball team is made up of players who attend high schools in the Daily Advance’s print coverage area in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
The following players from Perquimans made the team:
Tanner Thach, P/1B, Jr., Perquimans County: Area Player of the Year and the Albemarle Athletic Conference Co-Conference Player of the Year.
During his junior season, Thach — a first baseman and left handed pitcher, had a .542 batting average, a .635 OBP, a .932 slugging percentage and a 1.567 OPS. In 20 games played, he had 74 plate appearances and 59 at bats. He had 32 hits, 18 singles, nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. He tallied 28 RBI, 12 walks and struck out three times.
As a pitcher, Thatch pitched 49 1/3 innings, appeared in 13 games, and started in nine games. He had a 9-1 record with a save, gave up 19 hits, 11 runs, seven earned runs, 22 walks, while striking out 99 batters and hitting six batters. He had a .999 ERA and a .831 WHIP.
Macon Winslow, C, Jr., Perquimans County: Winslow was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Co-Conference Player of the Year. He competed in the State Games of North Carolina High School baseball tournament for Region 1. During the season, Winslow had a .379 batting average, 22 hits, seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 32 RBI, 26 runs scored, five strikeouts and 16 walks. As a catcher, Winslow did not allow a stolen base during the season.
Jett Winslow, 3B/C/OF, Jr., Perquimans County: Winslow was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and competed in the State Games of North Carolina High School baseball tournament for Region 1. He had a .452 batting average with 28 hits, nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 singles. He had 18 RBI, 26 runs scored, nine walks and only three strikeouts. Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson noted Winslow played a solid third base all year long. Around mid way through the year, Winslow was hitting over .600.
Landon Gregory, 1B/P, Sr., Perquimans County: Gregory was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. During the season, Gregory had a .222 batting average with 20 hits, 10 singles, eight doubles, two home runs and 31 RBI. As a pitcher, he pitched 25 innings, had a 2.80 ERA, 20 strikeouts and 18 walks. He appeared in 10 games, started in four and had a 2-0 record with a save.
Jackson Russell, 2B/OF, Jr., Perquimans County: Russell was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. He had a .371 batting average with 23 hits, 22 singles, a home run 17 RBI and 15 runs scored.
Colby Brown, SS, Jr., Perquimans County: Brown had a .418 batting average with 23 hits, 18 singles, four doubles, a home run, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored and seven walks. He added 15 stolen bases.
Dylan Cox, CF/P, Sr., Perquimans County: Cox had a .372 batting average with 16 hits, 11 singles, three doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored and eight walks. On the mound, Cox pitched 12 1/3 innings with a 1-0 record in eight appearances. He gave up 11 hits, four earned runs, five walks, registered 21 strikeouts and a 2.27 ERA.