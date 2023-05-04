...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
My column a couple of weeks ago was focused on some questions I had regarding the NBA and NHL playoffs. Fourteen days later and I have some answers and all new questions.
The Boston Bruins were the best team in hockey all season and for the second year in a row, the winner of the President’s Cup got ousted in the first round of the playoffs.
With the Bruins now out of contention, the Carolina Hurricanes are the best team still playing.
The ‘Canes have what people who know a lot more about hockey than me are calling a premier defense that makes them a tough out for any team in the league. In the next round against the New Jersey Devils, they will be tested against one of the league’s most prolific offenses.
What happens when the proverbial unstoppable force meets an immovable object? I guess we will find out soon enough when some of the decent folks in Raleigh represent North Carolina and try to defeat the Devil(s).
If you still can’t make yourself watch or support hockey because you don’t want to be confused with a Canadian or someone from Massachusetts, I understand. Maybe the NBA playoffs can spark your interest.
As I write this, I am watching game two of the eastern conference semifinals between the Heat and the Knicks. It is certainly not as contentious as it was a few decades ago, but it is entertaining all the same.
I watched Pat Riley get up from his seat at the end of game one the other night and walk off the floor at Madison Square Garden. For a guy who was part of, and a large reason for, the rivalry in question, it had to have been a very cool experience for him to walk away that night as a winner. They loathe him in New York and I get the impression he is okay with that.
That was nice to see, but the most impressive thing I saw that night was Steph Curry putting up 50 points in a game seven Warriors win against the Sacramento Kings. He was unstoppable.
That was a word frequently used to describe LeBron James, and for brief moments, it still can be. For the first time in his NBA career, he just received zero votes for MVP.
For what seems like the 48th time in his career however, he is about to face off against Steph and Golden State in the playoffs. I cannot recall a time in sports history where one player had such history against another team, but it certainly seems like there is a rivalry between LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors.
It is not something I can remember experiencing before, but I am here for it. Actually, I am here for the idea of it.
Game one of the series comes on after this Heat - Knicks game I am watching now and doesn’t start until after 10 o’clock.
They mean 10 o’clock at night…like pm. Who do they think I am?
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and columnist. A Bertie High School graduate, he and his son currently reside in Wilmington. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com