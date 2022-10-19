I have a lot of thoughts this week and we’re gonna cover as many as possible so hang on.
Congratulations Pirate Nation on your team’s four overtime home win over Memphis.
All conference wins are big and that one garnered ECU even more national exposure. Resilient victories like that may help later against a tough remaining schedule. Not counting Temple of course.
Deion Sanders told 60 Minutes that he would be a fool not to entertain an offer from a power five school and I believe he’s right. I also believe he’s earned the opportunity.
I just want everyone to keep that in mind when players at smaller schools like Jackson State leave after opportunities become available at power five schools where they might gain more exposure and money.
The transfer portal allows players to do what coaches have always been able to do and I can’t help but wonder if it is a factor in this season’s lean towards parity within college football.
Don’t get me wrong, it may still be the same teams there in the playoff but this season has seemed different.
My apologies to 10 Day Tony for stealing his take, but is the AFC East the best conference in football, top to bottom? My Dolphins have lost their starting quarterback in three straight games and still aren’t a bad team.
Basketball season is here. This is that magical time of the year where football and basketball overlap and we have college and professional games for both and my heart is full.
When was the last time you saw Jim Boeheim and he didn’t look like he had just yelled at someone to get off his lawn. The man undeniably has a great basketball mind but at some point, a decade or so ago, he became a curmudgeon that won’t take a hint from Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski.
Sports Illustrated recreated the 1981 cover that had Dean Smith and four starters that went on to win the national championship at UNC that year. Michael Jordan, just a freshman, was not allowed on the cover.
That team had fallen short of the national championship the year before and returned to win at all. Kudos to Sports Illustrated for seeing the potential irony and re-creating the photo and cover with Hubert Davis and the four starters back from last year’s Final Four team.
I offered congratulations to East Carolina fans earlier for their success on the football field and I would encourage them to enjoy that for as long as they can. Basketball season is coming for them too and it would seem that both their men’s and women’s programs have been picked to finish last in the conference.
It seems a real shame, given how supportive the fan base is. I won’t pretend to have the answer here as I thought Jeff Lebo might help.
I know I’m sneaking it in here at the end, but I wanted to remind you that hockey season also just began and your Carolina Hurricanes are undefeated at 3-0. Jump on the bandwagon now while there are still seats and when they win it all at the end of the season, you can rightfully claim you were with them the whole year.