It’s time for my annual post Super Bowl column where I like to highlight some things few others are talking about or anything worth mentioning again.
For example, many of us that were wondering whether the success attributed to the “Patriot Way” all those years was because of Tom Brady or Bill Belichick. I kind of feel like we got an answer in season one of them being apart, don’t you?
Everyone is giving Brady his love for winning a seventh championship and deservedly so. The more impressive Brady stat to me however is that he and Rob Gronkowski now have more postseason touchdowns than any quarterback receiver duo in NFL history. Yes, that includes Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.
Brady gets his praise and his fifth Super Bowl MVP but he needs to hand deliver that lil’ trophy to Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.
The former Jets Head Coach was masterful in his game plan, using a zone pass coverage on first and second downs, mixing it up on third downs and finding a way to get pressure with the front four as opposed to sending a blitz.
Patrick Mahomes was allowed to get yards with his feet but it didn’t prove sustainable for the entire game and Kansas City didn’t have an answer. The Chiefs offensive line was banged up and the Buccaneers took full advantage.
I read about one fan who bet $3,000 that Mahomes would have no touchdowns in the Super Bowl. The odds were 15/1 which meant he got back $48,000. Now that is a lot of money and I’m sure they feel really happy about their decision but, even in retrospect, I think that is a dumb bet that paid off.
The thought of losing that much money gives me anxiety as it is but even if I had it to lose, I’m willing to bet even Todd Bowles himself didn’t think Mahomes would be kept out of the end zone for the entire game.
Tampa Bay offensive lineman Ryan Jensen wore the most amazing shirt on his way to the Super Bowl and I couldn’t imagine a more appropriate shirt for a center to wear. I encourage you to Google it. You’re welcome in advance.