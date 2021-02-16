COVID to the right of them, academic chaos to the left of them, into the valley of crunch strode the Aces soccer men.
In a season too late, a season in which Opening Day was COVID-teleported into bitter mid-winter, a season of virtual-classroom and social losses, riddled by a flurry of late COVID quarantines that left only ten men standing—in a season of tribulation, Los Lobos de Edenton took the field last Wednesday in what may be the Albemarle Athletic Conference’s first-ever 9v9 varsity soccer matchup.
Displaced from Purser Field by icy downpours that had transformed their pitch into a quagmire, the Royal and Gold traveled to the Chowan Middle School field to host fifteen-man Perquimans, who had graciously agreed to the nine-a-side format.
The Royal and Gold trotted through their warm-ups with an air of disquiet, keenly aware of the absence of All-Region goalkeeper Jacob Colon.
Styles make fights, and this match-up was no exception. From the opening whistle, Perquimans exerted pressure and demonstrated a capacity to stress the Aces’ back line with speed, with Collin Tibbs and Cameron Gilbert finding good chances for the Pirates on quick counter attacks.
Los Lobos, for their part, demonstrated better possession and build-up, with quality play through the middle and effective changes of the point of attack. The tenor of the see-saw match shifted, though, at the twentieth minute when Collin Tibbs, on another quick counter, sprinted onto a ball played through from midfield, with superior strength held off his mark, and coolly finished for the visitors, low to the near post.
Los Lobos de Edenton re-grouped and continued to build effective possessions; but the Pirates stung again at twenty-nine minutes when, on another well-timed break-away, Tony Riddick shook loose and an Aces’ center back was forced to bring him down in the box. The Pirates converted from the spot and the Buccaneers led 2-0.
Undaunted, the Royal and Gold continued to apply pressure and possession; and as cracks began to form in the Pirates’ defense, Los Lobos drove wedges with intelligent and incisive passing. In the thirty-second minute the Aces’ persistence paid off when, on a diagonal run from the left wing, speedy Axel Preciado received a well-paced ball, cut inside, shed a defender, and slipped a dagger between the Pirates’ ribs, billowing the net high and to the keeper’s left.
The second stanza opened with the home squad continuing to dictate the flow of play. The visitors found themselves ever more on their heels and under pressure in their own half, as the Aces hammered away with quality ball movement and transition pressure that earned several corner kicks.
Los Lobos’ persistence was rewarded in the fifty-eighth minute when Axel Preciado again outpaced his mark, re-gathered a ball toed loose at twelve yards, and slotted it home low and away to pull the Aces even.
Having twice tasted blood, the Royal and Gold found fresh energy and pressed fiercely, pinning the visitors in their own end and requiring multiple saves of Pirates keeper Hunter Phthisic.
But at the sixty-fifth minute Aces center middie Jonathan Bermudez, on a highlight reel sequence, received a ball at the edge of the box, dribbled a defender, carried toward goal, juked two center backs, and from twelve yards unleashed a laser that gave Los Lobos the lead.
The Pirates, seeing the match slipping away, responded with immense heart and the final fifteen minutes became an up and down the field slugfest, in which each squad alternately pinned the opponent to the ropes.
At the seventy-eighth minute, with the ball loose in chaos before the Aces goal, substitute keeper Brayden Johnson distinguished himself with a brilliant reflex foot-save to preserve the lead and seal the win.
“This is a fantastic win for us,” said Aces’ coach Thomas Di Martino. “I am very proud of these boys. We ask two things of the boys: that they play correct soccer under all circumstances, and that they play it with heart. They did both of those today. We were down two goals. The boys didn’t hang their heads. We didn’t change what we were doing. We had only one sub. Yet for most of the match we seemed to bring the higher work rate. These kids have persevered in the face of all sorts of adversity. And today they got the result.”
The Pirates were slated to play Manteo on Tuesday and Camden on Wednesday, after press deadline.
The Pirates will head back to Chowan County and face the Aces on Monday, Feb. 22. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.