EDENTON — Points were hard to come by for both teams, but the John A. Holmes girls basketball team prevailed over the Lady Pirates 35-24 in a battle for leadership in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
The Aces [5-2, 4-0 AAC] were led by a totally dominant performance from junior Le’Asia Stanley, who powered her way to a game high 22 points.
Every time Edenton needed a key basket, the athletic Stanley took over, particularly in the second half, and down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
Both teams were plagued by turnovers, especially traveling violations, in the low scoring first quarter which finished with Edenton leading 5-4. Stanley scored all of her team’s points on a foul shot, a spin move in the lane, and a strong drive to the basket.
Jada Modlin produced the offense for Perquimans [2-3, 1-1 AAC], scoring twice in the first frame.
Each team scored eight points in the second quarter, making it a one point game, 13-12 at the half.
Gnaisa Moore had three points for the Pirates, her basket coming on a drive down the lane. Center Jtia Watson also had a field goal for Perquimans, off of an offensive rebound.
Stanley again paced the Aces with four points in the period, as Edenton also got baskets from Amanda Turner, and forward Kaci Drew.
The third quarter saw Edenton open their lead to 24-18. Guard Sydney Spear sparked the Aces with a 3-pointer from the corner, and a crisp pass to Drew who scored a layup.
With the game close, Stanley scored the final six points of the quarter for Edenton, giving them their largest lead of the game.
Perquimans went through a scoreless drought that lasted over four minutes over the last part of the third, and into the fourth quarter. However, the Pirates were still in the game when Belle Pierce scored from close range to make the score 25-20.
Again, Stanley stood up, scoring the next two baskets to move the Edenton lead to 29-20, and out of reach for Perquimans.
“Our defense stepped it up, and that was where we won the game,” said Holmes head coach Brian Chappell. “We continued to change up our defenses, and change the speed of the game. Yes, Stanley was outstanding, but our offense is still progressing as we get more time to work on it.”
Drew followed Stanley with eight points in the game. Perquimans was led by Modlin who scored in every period for 12 points.
She was followed by Jaslyn Holley with four points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The John A. Holmes basketball team broke open a close game in the second quarter, maintained their advantage in the second half, and defeated Perquimans County High School by a final score of 66-50.
The game was played in Edenton on Tuesday night, and was a matchup of two teams that had been unbeaten in Albemarle Athletic Conference play.
The Aces [8-1, 4-0 AAC] were led by an outstanding performance from power forward Teddy Wilson, who scored in every period, en route to a game high 23 points.
While the Pirates [6-2, 3-1 AAC] were led by guard A’ Marion Hunter, who tallied a team high 17 points in the contest.
Both offenses were sluggish at the start of the game. The score was just 4-4 with over half of the first quarter expired. Both teams like to run, and as the pace increased, so did the scoring.
Kameron Hall put the Pirates ahead with a steal and a drive to the basket, which put Perquimans in front 12-10. Fred Drew tied it up with two free throws, and then Wilson put the Aces in front 14-12 with a strong inside move.
The first quarter would end with Edenton ahead 16-14.
The game remained close through the first half of the second quarter, with the score at 22-18 in favor of the Aces at the 4:22 mark. Tight guarding resulted in a lot of fouls called on Edenton, but the Pirates could not capitalize.
Perquimans was only 4-14 from the charity stripe, with a couple of those misses on the front end of one-and-one opportunities.
Meanwhile, Wilson was going to work on the offensive boards. The senior had seven points in the quarter, with his follow up basket pushing the Edenton lead to double figures at 30-20.
The Aces got two field goals each from Jewell Coston, and RJ Capehart-Jones, to move their lead to 35-22 at the halftime break.
Perquimans tried to get their fast break going in the third quarter, but with limited success.
Hunter had six points, and Nasir Parker had two baskets from close range, but the Pirates were not hitting their outside shots.
Coston led the Aces in the frame with two 3-pointers, and guard Malachi White contributed two field goals, as Edenton stretched the lead out to 51-34 at the last break.
Perquimans stepped up their own defensive pressure in the fourth quarter.
They pressed and trapped the ball, and Hunter had two quick baskets early to get the Pirates to 51-40, but they could never get any closer. Wilson was fouled on a put back, and he made the free throw for a three point play. That pushed the lead back up to 54-40. From that point on, Edenton made adjustments to break the press, and move the ball around to take time off of the clock.
“It was a good win against a talented team,” said Edenton coach Matt Goetsch. “ We are still working on our offense, which is still stagnant at times. We did well against their fast break, keeping them out of the lane, and we really defended their outside shooting well, especially on the 3-point attempts.”
In fact, the Pirates did not convert a 3-pointer in the entire game.
Coston followed Wilson on the score sheet with 14 points. Drew was next with nine points, and junior guard Matthew Winborne tallied five points for Edenton.
After Hunter, guard E J Gatling had 11 points for the Pirates, while the junior Parker also hit double figures with 10 points.