In the seven editions in which the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Golf Classic has been held, there have been notable performances by competitors.
Akshay Bhatia added his name to the list of memorable moments in the tournament’s history this week.
Bhatia posted a 9-under-par 63 during the third and final round of the Biggs Classic on Saturday.
He finished the classic at 24-under-par 192 to win the tournament by four strokes.
“It took a lot,” Bhatia said after the tournament. “I had to play well. Everyone was chasing me.”
Bhatia, a resident of Wake Forest, needed every stroke as Lukas Euler had a final round charge.
Euler, who began the final round tied for fifth place, matched Bhatia with a 9-under-par 63.
Bhatia had a strong finish.
He birdied six of the last nine holes, including birdies on No. 16, No. 17 and No. 18 to secure the victory, a payout of $20,000 and 750 points towards the GPro Tour’s Race to the Albemarle Player of the Year competition.
Euler, of Scottsdale, Arizona, finished second at 20-under-par 196. His round was highlighted by eagles on nine and 12 and six birdies, but gave back shot with a bogey on the sixth hole.
Bryson Nimmer was third at 19-under-par 197, Carson Young was fourth at 18-under-par 198 and Mookie DeMoss finished fifth at 16-under-par 200.
One of Bhatia’s standout shots of the round occurred on the par 4 13th hole.
On his third shot, Bhatia was just off the green on the short rough to the bottom of the hole and about 30 feet away. He chipped the ball onto the green and watched the ball roll and roll and into the hole for a birdie.
Before that shot, Euler was within three shots of Bhatia.
Bhatia added a birdie on No. 14 and did not have a bogey during the final nine holes.
His final round did not get off to an ideal start.
On the par 3 second hole, Bhatia had a double bogey.
Bhatia acknowledged that his play on No. 2 wasn’t the smartest, but he was able to settle in.
“I knew that there were a lot of birdies out there,” Bhatia said. “Shooting 9-under with a double bogey is great.”
Bhatia and Nimmer were both in the final group. At around 12:47 p.m. the horn sounded on the course to suspend play because of inclement weather.
Bhatia and Nimmer were on No. 16 when play was stopped. At least two other groups remained on the course.
The tournament resumed nearly an hour later.
In anticipation of inclement weather, the tournament began the final round an hour early at No. 1 at 6:30 a.m.
Instead of participants walking the course, they were provided golf carts to speed up the pace of play.
Bhatia’s performance will go in the record book of the classic. He became the youngest winner of the Biggs Classic at 19 years of age.
On Friday, he also tied a course record with Nimmer as both shot 10-under-par 62 during their second rounds.
Bhatia’s weekend in Perquimans County will be added to his resume that includes a standout junior golf career and reportedly rubbing shoulders with major tournament winners in World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Phil Mickelson and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson.
He acknowledged winning the Biggs Classic will help his professional career.
The GPro Tour features golfers who have played in either the Korn Ferry Tour, formally the Web.com Tour, or the PGA Tour.
The Korn Ferry Tour is a level below the highest level of professional golf, which is the PGA Tour.
“A lot of guys out here are good and are getting close to getting on the Korn Ferry Tour or the PGA Tour,” Bhatia said. “It helps me understand how I can control my nerves under certain situations.”
BIGGS SCHOLARSHIP
At the end of the tournament, a high school student was awarded the Bruce Biggs Scholarship.
Holly Rome, a student at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton was the 2021 recipient of the $5,000 scholarship to attend East Carolina University.
Rome, who recently graduated from Holmes, was in attendance during the final round of the tournament Saturday.
In previous years, the scholarship was restricted to students at Perquimans County High School, but the pool was expanded to high school students in Chowan and Pasquotank counties.
Corey Stone, a senior at Pasquotank County High School, was also recognized as it was announced he received a $500 scholarship to attend ECU.
Biggs is an alum of East Carolina University and owns the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC auto dealership in Elizabeth City.
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
The GPro Tour announced after the tournament its tour championship will be held at Albemarle Plantation July 7-8.
Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC will be the title sponsor of the two-round championship tournament.
According to the GPro Tour, the top 30 golfers on the 2020-21 season points standings after the Mimosa Open on June 24 will be eligible to compete in the tour championship.