Albemarle Athletic Conference announced it’s All-Star soccer players for the season.
For Perquimans, those greats would be:
- Dylan Cox, a senior who played all four years, had 16 goals and three assists (led team in goals and points, 2nd leading scorer in conference), and he shows outstanding skills on the pitch.
- Cameron Gilbert, a senior who played all four years, had 5 goals and 6 assists, was a team captain the last two years and he has showed outstanding leadership.
- Colin Tibbs, a freshman who had 9 goals and 3 assists (most of any freshman in the conference), started every game and he has a tremendous amount of potential.
- Dakota Mayo, a freshman goal keeper who started all but one game in goal (played all but 30 minutes in goal the entire season), showed tremendous growth over the course of the season and he provided stability at a key position.
Noah Goetsch of Manteo was named Player of the Year.
Thomas Di Martino of Edenton was named Coach of the Year.
Camden All-Stars
Ryan Barry
Noah Kelley
Spencer Middleton
Wyatt Schratwieser
Max Hosfield
Shane Chappell
Aces’ All-Stars
Jonathan Bermudez
Jonathan Salinas
Axel Preciado
Logan Wagner
Jacob Colon
Gates All-Stars
Charles Ross
Coy Blackbum
Manteo All-Stars
Noah Goetsch
Andrew Hayman
Yeifer Perez
Oscar Rivera
Justin Ortega
Trent Hayman