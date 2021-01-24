KERNERSVILLE — Camden, Perquimans and Manteo high schools sent their best long distance running athletes to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A cross country state championship meet Friday afternoon.
Ninety-one boys from Murphy to Manteo ran over hill and dale at the 5K course at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
“The course was in great condition and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association along with the Town of Kernersville did a great job organizing it,” said Perquimans' Cross Country Coach Jeff Winslow, also Albemarle Athletic Conference X-C Boys' Coach of the Year.
Perquimans’ Jayden White finished at 55th place (19:21 minutes) while Manteo’s Aldo Herrera crossed the finish line in 59th place (19:37). A sophomore, White is the Albemarle Athletic Conference boys' cross country champion with Friday’s race being the second time he’s competed at the state meet.
Winslow offered his assessment of the season and shared his hopes for the future.
“I thought it was a fair season for our team,” Winslow said. “It was a tough year with COVID-19, but I feel like our kids did a good job adjusting to the restrictions and the changes to the schedule. I am thankful the state gave our kids the opportunity to compete and I hope we have better participation at PCHS and in our conference next year.”
Ninety-five girls competed with Manteo’s Tiffany Fenz, AAC girls' cross country champion, capturing 19th place (21:26) while Camden’s Keeley Williams garnered a 30th place finish (22:16). Manteo’s Madison Flynn captured 33rd place (22:26) while Camden’s Cadence Langton finished at 72nd place (24:45) followed by her teammates Emerson Martindale at 74th place (24:57); Morgan Brewton at 78th place (25:19); Stella Sophia 84th place (26:24); Victoria Royal at 86th place (26:54).
Camden’s girls’ team placed 11th out of 12 teams.
Other runners of note include Riverside’s Briley Bickerstaff who finished in second place (19:16) in the girls’ race while Riverside’s Noah Nicholson had a 58th place finish (19:37).