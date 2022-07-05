Perquimans vs. Cape Hatteras softball 1

Perquimans’ Indya Long connects with a pitch during the Pirates’ 1A NCHSAA first round playoff game against Cape Hatteras, May 12 at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

Five area high school softball players from Perquimans and John A. Holmes were named to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association all-state teams.

From Perquimans, Kaleigh Nixon, Bristyl Riddick and Indya Long were named to the 1A team.

Nixon, a senior, led the Lady Pirates with a .640 batting average and team-high 48 hits. She also led the team with 28 runs batted in and 15 doubles in her final season at Perquimans.

Long, a freshman, was second on the team with a .540 average, 25 runs batted in and 34 hits. She also led the team with three home runs.

Riddick got her all-state nod with her work behind the plate as catcher and hitting .474 with the bat as a sophomore.

Hannah Meads and Hannah Pippins received all-state honors at the 2A level for John A. Holmes.

Meads batted a team-high .507 on the season and was a junior catcher for the Lady Aces garnering 37 hits and seven steals.

Pippins finished her senior season with a .449 batting average with 35 hits and eight steals, she also led Edenton with 12 doubles.

All stats in this article were provided by Maxpreps.com.