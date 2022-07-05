Area softball players earn all-state nods From staff reports David Gough Author email Jul 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Perquimans’ Indya Long connects with a pitch during the Pirates’ 1A NCHSAA first round playoff game against Cape Hatteras, May 12 at Perquimans County High School in Hertford. David Gough/The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five area high school softball players from Perquimans and John A. Holmes were named to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association all-state teams.From Perquimans, Kaleigh Nixon, Bristyl Riddick and Indya Long were named to the 1A team.Nixon, a senior, led the Lady Pirates with a .640 batting average and team-high 48 hits. She also led the team with 28 runs batted in and 15 doubles in her final season at Perquimans.Long, a freshman, was second on the team with a .540 average, 25 runs batted in and 34 hits. She also led the team with three home runs.Riddick got her all-state nod with her work behind the plate as catcher and hitting .474 with the bat as a sophomore.Hannah Meads and Hannah Pippins received all-state honors at the 2A level for John A. Holmes.Meads batted a team-high .507 on the season and was a junior catcher for the Lady Aces garnering 37 hits and seven steals.Pippins finished her senior season with a .449 batting average with 35 hits and eight steals, she also led Edenton with 12 doubles.All stats in this article were provided by Maxpreps.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Team Sport Baseball Cricket Player Hannah Pippins Hannah Meads Hit Kaleigh Nixon David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJohnie Gregory Truck Bodies has new ownerHertford Town Council standardizes cemetery plot pricePatrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday nightCandidates differ sharply on court's abortion decisionPatrol IDs motorist killed in accident on US 17 in PerquimansSheriff makes arrests for FTA, possession of synthetic cannabinoidsJail to conduct own probe of inmate's deathSchool board winners to be sworn in July 7Perquimans Sheriff makes arrests for failure to appear, larcenyRoy Cooper could run for President... Images