The Perquimans boys baseball team swept both its games last week, while the Lady Pirates softball team took 2 of 3 games and the Lady Pirates soccer team split its two games.
The Pirates baseball team swept the Tarboro Vikings to run its record to 7-5 and 4-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
The Pirates defeated Tarboro 20-1 on the road Tuesday, March 29, scoring five first-inning runs and 13 runs in the second inning.
Trenton Sawyer and Jacob Askew led Perquimans with four hits apiece, with Sawyer adding 3 RBI. Ben Brown, who also had three RBIs, and Maddux Thach banged out three hits apiece.
The Pirates totaled 22 total hits in the game.
Three days later, the Pirates shut out Tarboro at home, blanking the Vikings (1-11, 1-5 in FRC) 13-0 in five innings.
Collin Roberts, Jacob Askew, Collin Winslow and Trenton Sawyer each had two RBIs apiece in the win.
In girls softball, the Lady Pirates shut out the Lady Vikings of Tarboro twice, winning 18-0 on the road Tuesday, March 28, and 18-0 at home on Friday, March 31, to run their record to 8-3 and 4-0 in the FRC.
The Lady Pirates lost to the Lady Aces of John A. Holmes High School, 6-5, at home on Thursday, March 30.
Perquimans took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Holmes answered with three runs of its own in the top of the fifth.
In girls soccer, the Lady Pirates lost 3-1 to the Lady Bears of Bear Grass Charter on the road Tuesday, March 28.
A day later, the Lady Pirates scored two late goals to defeat the Lady Griffins of Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies at home, 3-2.