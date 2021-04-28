Chowan Middle School’s baseball and softball teams recently completed their respective seasons.
Baseball team’s record was 3-1. They were co-champions of the Coastal Conference with Riverside. CMS Athletic Director Allen Harrell and Shelton Stallings coached baseball.
Softball team was 4-0 in the conference, and won the conference title. Mallory Stockwell coached softball.
“It was a short season but grateful that we could play a few games! Good group of guys on the baseball team and was very coachable,” Harrell said. “Softball dominated their opponents each time they stepped on the field!”