...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Baseball, softball teams win 2 of 3; soccer team boots NHS
Both the Pirates baseball and Lady Pirates softball teams won two of their three games last week, while the Lady Pirates soccer team won its only match of the week.
In baseball, the Pirates improved their record to 5-5 last week with two wins over Four Rivers Conference foe North East Carolina Prep, one at home, the other on the road. The Pirates also lost to Bear Grass Charter on the road.
In their 14-4 home over the North East Carolina Prep Huskies on Tuesday, March 21, the Pirates scored five times in the first inning and four times in the second inning to take a commanding 9-1 lead.
Maddux Thach and Jacob Askew both had two hits and two RBIs in the game.
In their 4-1 road loss to the Bear Grass Charter Bears (6-2) on Thursday, March 23, the Pirates were held to just three hits.
The Pirates returned to the win column the following day, defeating the Huskies again, this time in Tarboro. The Pirates scored five runs in the fourth inning and 10 in the fifth inning en route to a 16-3 victory over the Huskies, who are now 3-3 and 2-2 in the FRC.
Perquimans reached base via 10 hits and eight walks. Maddux Thach went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Trenton Sawyer had two hits and knocked in five runs.
In softball, the Lady Pirates shut out the North East Carolina Prep Lady Huskies by identical 17-0 scores on both Tuesday, March 21, and Friday, March 24, to run their record to 6-2 and 2-0 in the FRC.
In Tuesday’s home game, the Lady Pirates scored 10 runs in the second inning at home to take a 16-0 lead. The game was called after three and half innings. In the road game on Friday, the Lady Pirates also cruised to victory.
In their lone loss of the week, the Lady Pirates fell to the Lady Bears of Bear Grass Charter 7-5 on Wednesday, March 22.
In girls soccer, the Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Eagles 6-2 on the road at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City on Friday, March 24. Perquimans took a 3-0 lead into halftime in match against the Lady Eagles, who fell to 1-7 on the season.