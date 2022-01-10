The Perquimans boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams each won a game during the week of Jan. 3-9.
The boys (6-3) posted a 10-point victory over visiting John A. Holmes High (4-7) of Edenton on Wednesday, Jan.5, according to the high school sports site MaxPreps.com.
Senior A’marion Hunter led the Pirates in scoring in a 73-63 non-conference victory over the Aces, of the Northeastern Coastal 2A conference.
Assisting Hunter at the net were teammates Nasir Parker (19 points), Kameron Hall (17 points), Trequan Griffin (8 points) and junior Jasiah Felton (7 points).
Up next for the Pirates is an at-home match against Four Rivers 1A rival Gates County, that was scheduled for Wednesday.
The Lady Pirates (10-1), meanwhile, defeated Four Rivers opponent Tarboro (3-2) 56-41 in Tarboro on Friday. The Lady Pirates were scheduled to host Gates County on Wednesday.