The No. 3 seed Bears (4-1) defeated 48-42 the No. 6 seed Pirates (4-2) in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs in the East region Friday in Martin County.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans quarterback A’marion Hunter completed 4-of-5 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Hunter, a junior, led the team with 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Ej Gatling, a junior, followed with 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Colby Brown, a junior, tallied 49 rushing yards, Antwan Harris, a senior, posted 39 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Harris led Perquimans with 62 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Gatling added 19 receiving yards.
The Pirates lost two fumbles in the game.
Bear Grass advances to the second round where it will play No. 2 seed Northampton County.
Pirates’ Coach Randy Awrey noted the team’s success this past season.
“This has been an unprecedented year for everyone,” he said. “No one could have ever anticipated the trials and tribulations that we would have to go through just to play football this spring. We are so proud of our young men for all their hard work, dedication and commitment to making this football season so successful.”
Friday was the seniors’ last game – a group of athletes who have seen the highs and lows of this Cinderella underdog program that is perhaps deserving of a movie like "We Are Marshall" or the timeless classic, "The Waterboy" – remember the line, "You can do it!"
“It was particularly hard to see our seniors playing their last football game this past Friday night,”Awrey said. “It was exciting to watch everyone continue to play hard and fight right to the very end and never give up. It's always very difficult in any kind of a playoff situation because only one team gets to end their season on a victory. We want to especially thank our seniors Antwan Harris, Joseph Askew, Derek Thatch, and Jadon Long, for all they have done for us to put this program on the right road.”
Undaunted, Awrey looks forward to next season, particularly since many Pirates will be primed and ready to lead a new conference against Gates, Bertie, Tarboro, Riverside, South Creek, North East Carolina Prep and Washington County.
“We are excited and look forward to our next football season which will be this fall and that is only a few months,” he said.