Perquimans Foreman vs. Camden

Perquimans’ Keonte’ Foreman (22), shown during a home game against Camden earlier in the month, had 20 points in the Pirates’ win at South Creek on Thursday, Dec. 15.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

Both the Perquimans boys and girls basketball teams won their conference openers last week.

The Perquimans Lady Pirates crushed the South Creek Lady Cougars 80-9 on the road Thursday, Dec. 15, to win their first Four Rivers Conference game of the season.