The Perquimans boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams went undefeated in games played the week of Dec. 13-19. As of Friday, the Lady Pirates remained undefeated at 8-0.
The boys team went 2-0, starting with the Pirates’ 68-29 win over Four Rivers 1A rival South Creek in Hertford, Tuesday, Dec. 14. South Creek High School (4-2) is in Robersonville.
Leading the Pirates (4-2) in scoring was senior Kameron Hall, who tallied 16 points, including three points from behind the arc, according to MaxPreps.com.
Teammates and fellow seniors Nasir Parker (15 points) and Saquaon Kearse (11 points) also contributed to the winning effort.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Pirates traveled to Tarboro, where they posted an 89-36 win over conference opponent North East Carolina Prep (1-4).
Parker led the Pirates in scoring with 18 points, followed by Keonte Foreman (15 points), Kearse (11 points) and Tequan Griffin (10 points). The Pirates shot 65% from the free throw line, which resulted in 13 points.
The Pirates returned to the court on Tuesday in an away-match with Hobgood Charter (2-8) in the South Creek Holiday Cougar Classic.
The next night, Wednesday, Dec. 29, Perquimans was scheduled to travel to Barco to face the 3-4 Currituck Knights, from the Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A conference, according to MaxPreps.com.
In girls’ basketball, the Lady Pirates began the week with a 52-24 road win over Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill, Monday, Dec. 13. The win also marked coach Aaron Burke’s 100th career victory.
The following Wednesday, Perquimans traveled to Currituck High, where they beat the 3-4 Lady Knights, 51-32.
The next night, Thursday, Dec. 16, the Lady Pirates returned home to host the Holmes High Lady Aces (1-5). Perquimans won 43-24, giving the Lady Pirates an 8-0 record.
The Lady Pirates’ next game is against John Paul II Catholic (9-2) in the South Creek Holiday Cougar Classic. John Paul II Catholic is in Greenville and is a member of the Coastal Plain conference of the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association.