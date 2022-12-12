Camden High School's non-conference road game against Perquimans Friday night got a little dicier than Bruins head basketball coach Mark Harnly would have liked, but the Bruins took advantage of a strong first quarter to remain in front the whole way.
Camden left Perquimans with a 68-54 win after a 16-point lead dwindled to five points before climbing back to 15 points near the game's end.
The game-high 16-point lead for the Bruins (4-2) came at the end of the opening quarter in which they dominated to a tune of 20-4.
They got off to a 10-0 advantage after Brayson Harrell and J’Ron Pendleton made back-to-back layups a little more than 90 seconds into the game.
Jordan Cooper, who finished with a team-high 23 points, added two free throws to make the score 6-0 before hitting his first of four triples to make it 9-0 2:15 in.
The run was capped off by a Romeo Paxton free throw before Keonte’ Foreman put the Pirates (0-4) on the board for the first time with a layup just over three minutes in.
A jumper from Shavoris Lewis Jr. made it 10-4, but Camden went right back to another 10-0 stretch to close out the first eight minutes.
Cooper scored the next five on two field goals, Paxton hit a triple and Brett Mansfield made it 20-4 with a jumper from near the free-throw line with 20 seconds to go.
“That’s how I want us to play,” Harnly said. “I thought we played well in the first quarter and I told (the team) it had nothing to do with who was on the floor, it had to do with the quality of shots.”
It looked as if the Bruins were poised to run away with the game as Perquimans just couldn’t get any shots to fall; the Pirates were 2-for-14 in the first quarter. But the roles reversed over the next eight minutes of the game.
Camden missed its first 13 shots, including eight 3-point attempts, in the second quarter until Xzavior Wiggins hit one a little more than five minutes in.
In those five minutes, the Pirates chipped away with baskets from Foreman and Lewis and a Xavier Spellman 3-pointer sandwiched in between, to get Perquimans within 20-11.
Wiggins’ shot made it 23-11. Spellman answered with another shot from beyond the arc and then hit a 3 on the Pirates' next possession to get his team within 25-17.
The freshman then assisted Foreman who hit a third straight Perquimans 3-pointer to get the Pirates within 25-20 with 1:30 left in the half. Foreman would end up leading the Pirates in scoring with 22 points. He was followed by Spellman, who hit six triples for 18 points.
By halftime, it was a game again with Camden hanging on to a 27-22 lead.
“When you score a single-digit quarter like that and give up 20, it’s hard to recover from,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said. “But we had a really strong second quarter…. I felt our kids fought hard, but we just didn’t have enough in the tank to pull it off.”
All seven points for Camden in the second quarter came from Wiggins. He continued to carry the visitors into the third quarter, scoring the Bruins’ first six points to put them up 33-25 just under two minutes in. He didn’t score before or after his 13 straight points.
Cooper was Wiggins' first teammate to chime in with a 3-pointer nearly a minute later to make the Bruins' lead 36-28. He would also sink three free throws in a row after getting fouled behind the line to put the Bruins up 48-33 with 1:09 left in the quarter.
Camden regained its comfortable lead heading into the fourth quarter, leading 50-37.
Perquimans only got as close as 58-48 the rest of the way.
The dagger came when Paxton hit a corner triple and another from the top of the key on back-to-back possessions, making the Bruins' lead 65-50 with 3:57 to go. He finished with 13 points on four 3-pointers and a free throw.
“It was really good for him because he can really shoot it and he’s been struggling this year, so hitting some in some big moments maybe will get him going,” Harnly said.
Still looking for its first win of the young season, Perquimans heads to South Creek to open Four Rivers Conference play on Thursday.
Camden begins Northeastern Coastal Conference play at Pasquotank on Tuesday.
“I set a goal the other night: Let’s (beat) everybody in the (conference) at least once,” Harnly said. “We’re capable of beating everyone in our league; we’re also capable of getting beat by everybody in our league.”