Camden High School's non-conference road game against Perquimans Friday night got a little dicier than Bruins head basketball coach Mark Harnly would have liked, but the Bruins took advantage of a strong first quarter to remain in front the whole way.

Camden left Perquimans with a 68-54 win after a 16-point lead dwindled to five points before climbing back to 15 points near the game's end.