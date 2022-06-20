EDENTON — Everything about the June 14 game at Historic Hicks Field in Edenton for the home team counted toward the Edenton Steamers’ record books, even though it wasn’t the Steamers on the field.
Well, at least not by team name or colors.
The guys in the orange and green shirts were still the same guys that began the game with a 6-2 record to begin the 2022 campaign for the Steamers.
However, this time, and for the next three scheduled Tuesday home games this season, the Edenton Steamers went by the name Chowan County Cantaloupes.
“We’ve been the Steamers for 24 years, we’ve had basically the same logo the whole time, so this was just something fun, different, bright for people to get behind, and people have gotten behind it,” Steamers General Manager Tyler Russell said, adding “we’ve sold a lot of merchandise, which has been good.”
Immediately upon entering the ballpark, it was evident that many people were already sporting Cantaloupes shirts and hats.
Also on hand for the game were members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle who were selling 50/50 raffle tickets as a fundraiser for the club. Club members will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets at the next three Tuesday home games as well. Proceeds from an auction of a Chowan County Cantaloupes jersey on July 19 will also go to the club.
“The Boys & Girls Club thing was a big thing,” Russell said. “Having a way to raise money for them, auctioning off these jerseys in July and something flashy that people are going to want to get behind and spend money on for those jerseys.”
Russell got the idea of converting the Steamers into the Chowan County Cantaloupes for several games a couple years ago.
It might have been implemented sooner if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t happened. Now that the pandemic has eased and ballpark activities are back to normal, the timing seemed right to put the Cantaloupes idea in motion.
So why the name Chowan County Cantaloupes?
Russell said it’s partly because Chowan is known up and down the East Coast for its cantaloupes. Also, July is also “Rockyhock Cantaloupe Month” when many restaurants in the area make special dishes featuring the fruit.
“People have asked me why didn’t you do the watermelons? Why didn’t you do the cucumbers?” Russell said. “I said, well, you know, Chowan County is known for cantaloupes, so that’s what we’re going with.”
The Steamers’ first game as the Chowan County Cantaloupes didn’t go as well as hoped. The Cantaloupes lost 4-0 to the Norfolk Redbirds. Even so, Russell was pleased with the idea’s debut.
“A lot of people here are wearing orange tonight and wearing Cantaloupes hats,” Russell said. “The players love the uniforms, which is good. A lot of positive feedback from that, so I think it’s off to a good start. People are going to recognize it. They’re going to start to associate the Boys & Girls Club with this, with them here every Tuesday night doing things.”
June 28 will be the next Tuesday that the Steamers become the Cantaloupes. The two remaining games will be July 12 and July 19.
There’s no specific fundraising goal set for the Boys & Girls Club this season, but Russell and the Steamers organization hope to see the idea behind it grow year by year.
“We’re trying to find more programs we can get (the Boys & Girls Club) involved in, being that they’re so close to us out here in town,” Russell said. “So we’re kind of feeling it out this year and then next year, we’ll try to set some goals and make it grow.”