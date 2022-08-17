Fourth & Long

David Friedman

I remember being able to enjoy coach fights without fear that it could somehow turn deadly. That’s exactly what happened last week in Texas when a youth football coach was shot and killed by an opposing coach.

I know saying I enjoy coach fights might not sound appropriate, however it’s a guilty pleasure and I’m being honest. It doesn’t always have to result in fists being thrown, but when words between coaches become more, things get very interesting.

