No, it wasn’t a Rembrandt or a Van Gogh. It wasn’t a mansion or a private tropical island that just sold for $12.6 million at a recent auction. It was a baseball card.
More specifically, a 1952 Topps Chewing Gum Company issue of New York Yankee-great Mickey Mantle. What made this card special was its relative rarity linked to its condition. It has a 9.5 mint grade which means that it has perfect centering, super sharp corners, vivid color, and sharp focus and register. In other words, it looks like it just came out of a pack 70 years ago.
That is not far from the truth. Back in the late 1980s, a case of unopened 1952 Topps baseball was found in an attic. A delivery truck driver for Topps had brought the product home and forgot about it. His son found the cards and called New York-based card dealer Alan “Mr. Mint” Rosen who would buy all 5,500 cards for $125,000, which included the pristine Mantle. Rosen would sell the card to a passionate Mantle collector for $50,000 in 1991. It had been in his possession ever since under lock and key.
Mickey Mantle cards have always been among the most desired in the hobby since his career began in 1951. The Topps 1952 has always been the most prized of his cards, even though the Bowman Co. issued a card of Mantle in 1951 which would be his true rookie, or first baseball card.
For insight into why the Topps Mantle became the most iconic baseball card of the post-World War II era, you have to look at our American history. Following the war, baseball was enjoying unprecedented popularity. Stadiums were setting new attendance records. The number of radio stations carrying ball games would double; the 1951 season saw the first coast-to-coast telecast of a big-league game; and local television stations had begun broadcasting home games regularly. The sport had something for everyone. Not only was the game racially integrated, but some of the greatest stars of the day were the sons of German, Italian and Jewish immigrants.
Little League, founded in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, by a lumber clerk in the 1930s, now had expanded to more than 1,500 programs throughout the east. The players were the children of soldiers returning from the war. By the end of the 1940s, 32 million babies had been born, eight million more than in the previous decade. As Topps was preparing to roll out its baseball cards, those kids were enrolling in elementary school. Baseball cards would quickly become a fixture of adolescent life during the baby boom.
The cards in the groundbreaking 1952 Topps set featured dynamic player poses and rich colors, but it was small details that endeared them to young baseball fans. The cards were the ideal size for flipping, and for the first time the card backs offered two statistical lines: “Lifetime and Past Year.” The initial run of 310 cards sold so well that Topps decided another run of 97 cards was in order. Card number 311 was Mickey Mantle — not yet a star, but a young player who showed tremendous potential.
The late 1952 run of cards, numbered 311 to 407, did not sell. By late summer, early fall, the attention of American boys had turned to football. Topps executive Sy Berger was assigned the job of disposing of the unsold merchandise. Berger hit up a few carnivals and amusement parks, thinking the booth workers would take them off his hands at a cheap price for use as prizes. Nobody wanted them. Normally, the cards would simply be thrown into the trash, but the boxes contained coupons for vendors that he feared might make their way back into circulation and cause confusion.
Berger was no collector, and he saw no use in holding on to them. He decided to dump them in the ocean. There were several hundred cases of product, each with thousands of cards that went into three garbage trucks. Berger pulled a favor with a friend who owned a garbage scow, and they loaded the cache onto the barge in Brooklyn and hauled it out to sea by tugboat. A few miles off the coast of New Jersey, Berger sent to the ocean floor a few tons of mint-condition Topps cards, including perhaps thousands of those 1952 Mantles.
In 1992, I participated in the sale of a very nice 1952 Mantle. The condition was flawless except it did not have the perfect centering, and it had not been graded. We had a price of $75,000 on it, not really expecting to sell it, but it was a great attraction to our booth at the Chicago National Sports Collectors Convention. A doctor from Wisconsin would buy it after a couple of days of negotiations for $64,000. I thought he was crazy.
Of course, what do I know? I thought Blockbuster Video was a good investment.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.