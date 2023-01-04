While watching backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater playing for the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it occurred to me that the young man has played for a number of teams in his NFL career. In fact, Bridgewater has played for six different teams in nine years, starting with the Minnesota Vikings, and now ending in south Florida. Along the way, he has done well financially and has been an effective performer, gaining Pro Bowl status in 2015.
Also playing Sunday was signal caller Nick Foles, who is also on his sixth different team, the Indianapolis Colts. Like Bridgewater, Foles has been both a starter and reliever, and he too has had his moments of glory. During his second tour of duty with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Foles led the team into the Super Bowl, and outdueled Tom Brady as the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 and Foles was named the championship game’s Most Valuable Player.
The two vagabond quarterbacks have carved out impressive careers, but the king of the gypsy quarterbacks has to be George Ratterman, one of the most multi-talented athletes to ever play the position. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1926, “The Kid” was proficient in so many sports, college recruiters didn’t know how to approach him.
Ratterman chose to attend Notre Dame where he became the last four-sport letterman in the school’s history. In baseball, he was a .300-plus hitting outfielder/pitcher; in basketball, a sharpshooter who out-pointed the great George Mikan in a tournament at Madison Square Garden. A vicious volleyer, he had Davis Cup potential if he had majored in tennis.
Ratterman, however, stuck with football, and he could have been one of the school’s all-time greats, except he was playing behind All-American Johnny Lujack who had led the Fighting Irish to two straight national titles. Still, legendary Irish football coach Frank Leahy called him “the greatest all-around athlete in Notre Dame history.”
Playing in the 1947 College All-Star Game, Ratterman stunned the football world by throwing two touchdown passes to beat the NFL champion Chicago Bears 16-0 before 105,000 fans at Soldier Field. Coach George “Papa Bear” Halas lurched into the Chicago locker room muttering that “ He couldn’t believe what had just happened.”
The tremendous upset hit the pro football world like a stick of dynamite. Everyone was bidding for the services of young Ratterman. An exceptional student, George was pointing toward a law degree, and was fully capable of negotiating his own deals. He signed a lucrative contract with the struggling Buffalo Bills of the old All-American Football Conference. He gave them instant credibility, and a team that was struggling to attract 3,000 fans had a 33,000 paid attendance at his debut game.
Ratterman set a record for touchdown passes by a rookie that wouldn’t be broken until 1998 by Peyton Manning. He was an instant celebrity in Buffalo on the radio, TV, advertisements. He even gave a piano concert at Kleinman’s Music Hall performing his renditions of “Dark Eyes” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” Yes, he could play the piano as well.
After playing out his contract with Buffalo, he moved on to the New York Yanks, the Montreal Alouettes, and finally played with the Cleveland Browns where he was the backup quarterback to Hall of Famer Otto Graham. Set to take over the helm when Graham retired, Ratterman injured his knee early in the 1956 season which ended his playing career.
George had earned his law degree and had settled into a successful business and civic life back in the Cincinnati area. A concerned citizen group urged him into running for sheriff of Campbell County, Kentucky in 1961. The town of Newport, Kentucky, right across the river from Cincinnati, had become a mob hub for vice and corruption which had even infiltrated law enforcement.
A mob gambler named Tito Carinci contacted Ratterman for a meeting where he said he wanted to talk politics. George knew Carinci from football as the individual had been a star player at Xavier University. The meeting was in Newport hotel room and Ratterman was given a drink with chloral hydrate (a mickey) which knocked him out.
Unconscious, he was stripped of his clothes and put in a bed with a nightclub stripper named April Flowers. A photographer was hired to take their picture, and the corrupt police summoned to arrest Ratterman for disorderly conduct in an attempt to discredit his campaign.
The trial “was a zoo, a circus without elephants.” Simple lab tests confirmed that Ratterman was drugged. The photographer testified to the truth, Miss “Flowers” was crying, and the charges were dismissed. Ratterman was elected and proceeded to clean up Newport.
Attorney General Robert Kennedy became involved as six people were indicted for charges arising out of the incident. Mrs. Anne Ratterman, George’s wife, had a sense of humor over the whole episode. She was asked how she got through the emotional upset, and she said, “I had a little chloral hydrate.” George and Anne would have 10 children.
What I remember most about George Ratterman was his excellent work as a football color commentator. He worked for ABC-TV from 1960-64, and NBC-TV from 1965-73. Every once in a while, he would be asked about his crime-fighting days. As he told Sports Illustrated in 2004, “In four years, I got rid of the gambling and prostitution, and I didn’t get killed.”
