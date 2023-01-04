While watching backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater playing for the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it occurred to me that the young man has played for a number of teams in his NFL career. In fact, Bridgewater has played for six different teams in nine years, starting with the Minnesota Vikings, and now ending in south Florida. Along the way, he has done well financially and has been an effective performer, gaining Pro Bowl status in 2015.

Also playing Sunday was signal caller Nick Foles, who is also on his sixth different team, the Indianapolis Colts. Like Bridgewater, Foles has been both a starter and reliever, and he too has had his moments of glory. During his second tour of duty with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Foles led the team into the Super Bowl, and outdueled Tom Brady as the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 and Foles was named the championship game’s Most Valuable Player.