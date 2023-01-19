Every team needs one: an extrovert, maybe a bit of a comedian, definitely a storyteller. They keep the players loose and relaxed, especially going through a tough basketball season. The University North Carolina had that kind of a guy for two seasons from 1948-50.

Benton “Red” Bennett had been an outstanding high school basketball player down in Stanly County, the “best player I ever coached,” according to his coach, N.E. Lefco. But after graduation, Bennett enlisted in the U.S. Maritime Service to serve in World War II.