The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its third draft of conference realignment for the 2021-25 athletic seasons Thursday.
There was no change in the proposed conferences involving area schools in the latest draft.
In Class 1A for the proposed conference listed as Conference 2 in the draft, that league will include Bertie County, Gates County, North East Carolina Prep in Tarboro, Perquimans County, Riverside-Martin in Williamston, South Creek in Robersonville, Tarboro and Washington County high schools.
The other Class 1A league in the area, known in the draft as Conference 1, includes Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke.
The Class 2A/3A conference in the region, known in the draft as Conference 15, includes Class 2A schools Camden County, Hertford County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank County along with Class 3A schools Currituck County and First Flight.
The NCHSAA goes through a realignment process every four years.
The realignment process is expected to be approved this spring and begin in August for the Fall 2021 season.