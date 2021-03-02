Gov. Roy Cooper eased restrictions on fan attendance at sporting events allowing up to 30 percent capacity at outdoor stadiums, an announcement Wednesday on the eve of football games for some North Carolina High School Athletic Association teams.
The updated protocols, to be implemented Friday (Feb. 25), lift the previous cap of 100 fans for games.
“We’ve been locked in on practice, but I’ve talked to kids after practice and some of the players have been asking about if their parents are coming or how many tickets they’re getting,” Farmville Central High School football coach Scott Gardner said Wednesday afternoon. “We were kind of holding off until today. All the parents want to come I think, so that’s where we are of trying to figure out how to allot the tickets. ... This whole season has been anything but normal, but as normal as possible is what I would like it to be.
“Obviously our young men want their parents there and family and want fans, but at the same time, that is what we all wanted when we were 17 and 18, too, is for people to come watch us play. We realize as adults now we have to keep that as safe as possible.”
Thursday games include Ayden-Grifton at North Pitt, New Bern at J.H. Rose and South Central hosting C.B. Aycock, all at 6 p.m. D.H. Conley’s first game is home Friday at 6 p.m. against Southern Wayne. Farmville Central is home for its first four contests, beginning Friday at 6 versus West Carteret.
Capacity for East Carolina baseball games at Clark-LeClair Stadium is listed as 5,000 on ecupirates.com, which 30 percent would equal 1,500. ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said Wednesday officials are working to finalize exact numbers and plans for a safe atmosphere with more fans. ECU’s average attendance through four games was 163.
“We will do everything possible to accommodate the needs of our supporters,” Gilbert said. “We will communicate a more detailed plan on how seats will be allocated and access for our spring sports in the coming days. We are eager to have Pirate Nation back.”
Cooper also said indoor arenas with capacity of at least 5,000 can open to 15 percent capacity, referencing college basketball games.
“I think health officials feel much better about things that are outside than inside,” Cooper said.
Last weekend’s opening series for Pirate baseball included fans tailgating across Charles Boulevard and watching the game on their TV screens. Tickets have not been sold to the general public and attendance has been limited to team guests and some donors, which included some of those former tailgaters inside the stadium in the left field Jungle area for Tuesday night’s win over Duke.
“The support here is like nothing I have ever seen, and that’s one of the things that drew me to East Carolina is the support from the community and the fans,” said Pirate baseball player Christian Smallwood, a Melbourne, Fla., native, last Friday night. “To endure that weather out there, just because they can’t physically be at the (Feb. 19 first) game, is pretty awesome and is special to us. I think it’s something we have to make sure we don’t take for granted, because it’s not like that at a lot of places.”
ECU averaged 3,297 fans per game last year and has an all-time Clark-LeClair Stadium record attendance of 5,581 versus North Carolina in 2009.
The Pirates’ next home game is Wednesday at 4 p.m against Old Dominion.
