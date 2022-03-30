This year’s Final Four will feature Carolina versus Duke and two other teams. It’s safe to say I have some thoughts.
It seems the more things change, the more they stay the same.
For as long as I can remember, I have followed and cheered on the Tar Heels. Come March, this usually means watching as many as 68 teams play each other until Carolina and/or Duke and a few others remain.
N.C. State won the title in 1983 and in the nearly 40 years since, the Final Four has been without Carolina or Duke only 15 times. Not since 1991 though has it featured both teams and I still can’t believe they are finally going to play each other in the NCAA Tournament.
I am admittedly biased, but I believe Duke and Coach Krzyzewski have more to lose Saturday than UNC and Coach Davis. I’m not saying the Tar Heels aren’t feeling pressure, but I don’t believe it’s the same.
If Carolina wins (please pretend the font size of that “if” is much larger because I recognize it’s a big if) and ends Coach K’s career and Duke’s run while advancing to the National Championship game, an already very successful season becomes one of legend in Chapel Hill, while those in Durham live out a nightmare scenario.
If the Blue Devils win, they get some vindication for that embarrassing loss at home and a chance to send Coach K off with a championship. The Tar Heels are bummed they lost to Duke, of all teams, and then remember that this is year one under Coach Hubert Davis.
I mean it. I will be cheering on UNC like crazy on Saturday night but win or lose, I’m thrilled with this season and incredibly optimistic about the future of the program.
Despite Duke’s success this season, I can’t help but think Carolina got a good head start on the next generation of this amazing rivalry. If you are a recruit, either in high school or in the transfer portal, playing for Coach Davis at UNC has to look appealing right now.
Playing for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke will no longer be an option, despite how appealing it may seem. Both schools and coaches are getting even more exposure than usual, but only one of those two coaches will be recruiting when the season ends.
I’m not a gambling man, but you should bet on the team wearing blue to win the National Championship.
How sad is Kentucky that they aren’t part of this historic Final Four? Carolina, Duke, Kansas and Villanova. It reminds me of one of those kid puzzles you would find in a Highlights magazine. Which of these does not belong?
Jay Wright and Villanova have had a tremendous amount of success in the past five years, but historically, it doesn’t compare with the rest of the field.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.