Perquimans girls soccer Anna Fisher

Perquimans’ Anna Fisher scores one of her two goals during the Lady Pirates’ 3-0 win over Bear Grass Charter, Tuesday at Perquimans County High School.

 Andre Alfred/The Perquimans Weekly

HERTFORD — The Perquimans girls’ soccer team earned their third consecutive win last week with a 3-0 result against Bear Grass Charter at home in non-conference play Tuesday, March 29.

Anna Fisher scored two goals for the Lady Pirates (5-2) in the Tuesday, March 29 game against the Lady Bears (2-6). Ellie Jackson scored the other goal.

Meredith DeCastillia earned an assist in the win, while goalkeeper Mariah Clark made four saves.

In baseball, the Pirates continued their dominant play in the Four Rivers Conference, blanking Tarboro for the second time in less than a week to run their conference record to 6-0 and 13-0 overall.

The Pirates beat the Vikings 14-0 on Friday with another game ended by the "mercy" rule.

Pitcher Tanner Thach allowed no hits in the five-inning game, striking out 11 and walking three along the way.

Thach also went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five runs batted in.

Jett Winslow went 4-for-4 with two RBIs as Colby Brown, Jackson Russell and Jakob Meads also had two hits.

The Pirates have shut out eight straight opponents with seven of the games ending because of the mercy rule.

The Pirates blanked Tarboro 19-0 earlier in the week, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the third against the Vikings (4-7, 1-4 FRC).

Macon Winslow led the team with a 3-for-3 day, including a triple and four RBIs. Jakob Meads went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Trenton Sawyer pitched three innings giving up one hit, while Meads pitched the other two not allowing a hit and striking out four.

In girls softball, the Lady Pirates went 2-1 last week, losing to Bear Grass Charter 10-0 on Wednesday, March 30, but sweeping Tarboro on Tuesday, March 29, by scores of 16-0 and 19-3.

In the non-conference game against the Lady Bears (11-1) Kaileigh Nixon had two of the Lady Pirates' (8-4) four hits.

In the first game of its double-header sweep of Tarboro (0-11, 0-5 FRC), Perquimans scored seven runs in the first inning and nine runs in the second.

In the second game, Perquimans scored nine runs in the first and 10 in the second.

 