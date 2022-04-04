Fisher scores twice in 3-0 win over Bear Grass Charter From staff reports David Gough Author email Apr 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Perquimans’ Anna Fisher scores one of her two goals during the Lady Pirates’ 3-0 win over Bear Grass Charter, Tuesday at Perquimans County High School. Andre Alfred/The Perquimans Weekly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HERTFORD — The Perquimans girls’ soccer team earned their third consecutive win last week with a 3-0 result against Bear Grass Charter at home in non-conference play Tuesday, March 29.Anna Fisher scored two goals for the Lady Pirates (5-2) in the Tuesday, March 29 game against the Lady Bears (2-6). Ellie Jackson scored the other goal.Meredith DeCastillia earned an assist in the win, while goalkeeper Mariah Clark made four saves.In baseball, the Pirates continued their dominant play in the Four Rivers Conference, blanking Tarboro for the second time in less than a week to run their conference record to 6-0 and 13-0 overall.The Pirates beat the Vikings 14-0 on Friday with another game ended by the "mercy" rule.Pitcher Tanner Thach allowed no hits in the five-inning game, striking out 11 and walking three along the way.Thach also went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five runs batted in.Jett Winslow went 4-for-4 with two RBIs as Colby Brown, Jackson Russell and Jakob Meads also had two hits.The Pirates have shut out eight straight opponents with seven of the games ending because of the mercy rule.The Pirates blanked Tarboro 19-0 earlier in the week, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the third against the Vikings (4-7, 1-4 FRC).Macon Winslow led the team with a 3-for-3 day, including a triple and four RBIs. Jakob Meads went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.Trenton Sawyer pitched three innings giving up one hit, while Meads pitched the other two not allowing a hit and striking out four.In girls softball, the Lady Pirates went 2-1 last week, losing to Bear Grass Charter 10-0 on Wednesday, March 30, but sweeping Tarboro on Tuesday, March 29, by scores of 16-0 and 19-3.In the non-conference game against the Lady Bears (11-1) Kaileigh Nixon had two of the Lady Pirates' (8-4) four hits.In the first game of its double-header sweep of Tarboro (0-11, 0-5 FRC), Perquimans scored seven runs in the first inning and nine runs in the second.In the second game, Perquimans scored nine runs in the first and 10 in the second. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHigh school to present 'Shrek the Musical' April 7-8Hertford man charged with death by distributionSchool board candidates address race, history and curriculumPerquimans school board to dig deeper into safety concernsThe community hub: 50 years later, Woodard's still thrivingRotary breakfast, Dine, Drink and Dance set for April 23Reid promises continued fairness on benchPerquimans Sheriff arrests Hertford man on drug chargesPirates run unbeaten streak to 11; Lady Pirates win 2Commission, school, judge, DA candidates tout their experience ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.