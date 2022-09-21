Evolution cannot be denied. Before anyone gets too emotional, you should know I’m not referencing the Bible though there will be mention of a man with what many dubbed “the voice of God.”
I am certainly no stranger to discussing how the business of sports or the social impact of those who make a living in it have changed.
What stands out to me after another weekend of football is just how much the sport itself has evolved in my nearly 40 years of fandom.
I grew up re-watching NFL highlight films on VHS cassette narrated by the aforementioned John Facenda or the “voice of God.” They featured highlights of men like Dick “Night Train” Lane and Lyle Alzado regularly doing things that would get players ejected and fined in today’s game.
Night Train Lane would tackle opponents with a clothesline-style wrestling move that would have made Nikita Koloff proud. I’m fairly certain that’s now labeled as a no-no in NFL rules.
Teams back then often utilized a tight end and full back. Both were there almost exclusively to block and served as much more mobile versions of offensive lineman.
Most NFL teams today don’t use full backs anymore and the responsibility of a tight end is no longer primarily blocking. They are tall, athletic and when combined with a good quarterback, seemingly impossible to stop. See Rob Gronkowski for details.
When I grew up watching football, if a team ran a play on third down and came up a few inches short of a first down, they left the field and punted the ball back to the other team. This was done largely without exception unless the offense was in field goal range.
Now teams use math and statistics to help make decisions. Going for it on fourth down, depending on field position, is no longer seen as the risky move it once was, but the right one whether it’s successful or not.
As a former offensive lineman, I am admittedly most awed at the change here. The famed offensive line of Vince Lombardi in Green Bay averaged approximately 6-foot, 3-inches and 253 pounds. That’s essentially the size of Aaron Rodgers if he didn't work out in the off-season.
Offensive lineman now are about three inches taller and 65 pounds heavier. Somehow they are also more athletic, which really blows my mind.
It’s the evolution of the quarterback that makes me chortle the most. Those old videos I watched featured guys like Roger Staubach and Johnny Unitas. Fellas like Bart Starr, who were basically 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. These men were legends of their time.
Fast forward a few decades and the league was filled with players that look more like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Contrary to common belief, Brady did not play in the 70s and 80s. At 6-foot, 4-inches and over 225 pounds, they might have put him on the offensive line.
What’s funny is watching games this past week and seeing players like Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray run around and make the most amazing plays with their athleticism. They are approximately the same height as quarterbacks from the 60s when quarterbacks were known for their ability to run the ball.
For what it’s worth, they are approximately 20 pounds heavier, throw the ball much, much better and are faster than those quarterbacks ever dreamed of being. Still, it’s good to know that even in football, some things are cyclical. That’s a column for another day though.