EDENTON — The Edenton Aces thumped the Perquimans County High School Pirates 85-66 Tuesday, Nov. 30, in a fast-paced and physical basketball game at John A. Holmes High School.
Right after the opening tipoff, Taysean Williams banged home a three-pointer for Holmes. Perquimans’ Kameron Hall followed by picking up an “and one” basket but was unsuccessful converting a three-point play at the charity stripe.
The Aces’ Quan Twine and Matt Winbourne also pumped in three-pointers. Though leading, the Aces’ tenacious defense got them into foul trouble and put Perquimans in the bonus with 2:40 left in the first quarter.
Perquimans’ Amarion Hunter sank both free throws but the Aces’ onslaught continued and they led 15-10.
Perquimans attempted tighten up on defense, but their fouls placed Holmes’ DJ Capehart on the free throw line in back-to-back possessions. Capehart was able to make three of his four shots from the charity stripe, giving the Aces a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Aces made a quick 5-0 run at the start of the second quarter, increasing their lead to 25-14. Perquimans spent a timeout to regroup and try to break Holmes’ momentum.
The Pirates were plagued by a spate of turnovers after the timeout, however. The turnovers led to frustration, which in turn led to fouls. Edenton would drop in two more buckets at the free throw line, increasing their lead to 27-17.
Both teams would be in the bonus with 5:42 left in the half. Twine then banged in another three-pointer as Edenton would go on a seven-point run with 4:07 left.
After another run boosted their lead to 37-22, the Aces would take a timeout with 2:25 left. Winbourne then hit another three-pointer with 1:51 left, boosting the Aces’ lead to 40-22.
A successful “and one” basket by Capehart, paired with Ireal Hills’ three-pointer, gave the Aces’ 47 points just before halftime. Hunter dropped in a bucket for Perquimans at the buzzer to cut the Aces’ lead to 47-29.
The Aces picked up their defensive tempo and intensity in the second half. Both teams would exchange baskets and make frequent trips to the charity stripe over the course of the third quarter, but Holmes increased its lead and was up 64-49 when the fourth quarter started.
The Aces never slowed their defensive approach, even though it put the Pirates in the bonus early in the fourth quarter. With 5:01 left to play, Perquimans was in the double bonus. It didn’t deter the Aces, however, as they continued to score in transition. Perquimans managed a few baskets but it wasn’t enough. The Aces extended their lead and won 85-66.
Hills led Holmes in scoring with 20 points while the Pirates’ Hunter led all scorers with 27 points.