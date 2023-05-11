Girls track and field finishes 2nd in championships From staff reports David Gough Author email May 11, 2023 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDENTON — The Perquimans girls track and field team finished second in the Four Rivers Conference track and field championships on Tuesday, May 2.The Perquimans girls finished the meet with 99 points, while Riverside-Martin finished first with 201 points.The Perquimans boys track and field team placed sixth in the seven-team field with 45 points. Riverside also won the boys meet with 131 total points.In the girls meet, Lailana Harris won the 100-meter dash (13.10 seconds), Jaslyn Holley won long jump (16 feet, four inches) and Aniyah Harney won discus (90 feet, 10 inches).The only boys winner was Tony Riddick in the 100-meter dash (11.11 seconds).In baseball, the Perquimans County Pirates fell to Four Rivers Conference champion Gates County Red Barons 5-3 at home on Tuesday, May 2.Gates (15-6, 11-0 in the FRC) led 5-2 after three and hung on in the seventh despite the Pirates (12-10, 8-3 FRC) scoring one run in the seventh while leaving the bases loaded.Ben Brown and Sean Saunders had the only two hits of the game for Perquimans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Baseball Games And Toys David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Perquimans Weekly Get The App! Perquimans Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPerquimans woman charged with second-degree murder in husband's deathPCHS grieves student-athlete's death, honors his memoryPerquimans woman charged with second-degree murder in husband's death7,600 attend Graham's 'God Loves You' Tour; evangelist spoke at Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton SundayInter-County Fire District fire rating improves to 5/9EChurch of the Holy Trinity raises $6,800 for food pantryVoters in EC, Edenton, Hertford, Winfall will need photo ID to vote this fallPerquimans spring volleyball, soccer champs, runners-up ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.