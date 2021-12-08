It’s bowl time!
No, not Bo time, bowl time.
It’s the second best part of the college football season. The only thing better than the matchups scattered throughout the weeks following the college football regular season is the optimism that accompanies the weeks prior to its beginning.
If you are not so much a fan of college football as much as you are just a fan of your team, and your team is Duke, you can ignore this week’s column and check back next week when we start talking about basketball.
For everyone else, let’s lay out our viewing schedule for the next few weeks.
Bowl season kicks off on Friday, Dec. 17, but my first must watch game is the following Saturday when App State takes on Western Kentucky and then South Carolina State faces a Deion Sanders-led Jackson State squad.
You can spend the next week checking out random college football games every day except Sunday. You should, if for no other reason than because you can. Still… none are worth putting on the schedule until Monday, Dec. 27.
Pirate Nation will hope they still have some vacation time when East Carolina takes on Boston College in the Military Bowl. It’s a 2:30 p.m. kickoff so if you aren’t in Maryland to see the game in person, you’ll at least need the afternoon off work.
N.C. State fans traveling to support the Wolfpack will have a slightly longer drive to see their team face UCLA the next day. The game is in California, but it’s an 8 p.m. kickoff so no paid time off will be required to watch it on television.
Maryland versus Virginia Tech in an old ACC rematch that might be worth looking into on Wednesday the 29th. Clemson plays Iowa State a few hours later, but I brought it up just to remind you I couldn’t care less.
The Oklahoma and Oregon game that night is an interesting matchup though. Both programs just saw their coach leave for other schools and Oklahoma will now be led by Bob Stoops. I have a reason to root against the Sooners again.
I’m obviously interested in the Dukes Mayo Bowl on Thursday. That’s not only a self deprecating fat guy joke, but a reference to my beloved Tar Heels and their matchup against the Gamecocks in Charlotte. South Carolina calls themselves USC and they call themselves Carolina. They are wrong in both cases.
I know everyone will be eager to see the playoff teams face-off on Friday, but I would encourage you to add the Wake Forest and Texas A&M game to your itinerary as well. There are good games all day and it will be New Years Eve so hopefully you won’t be stuck at work like I will.
January 1st will be filled with good football as well but I’ll be most excited to see Arkansas beat Penn State. I’m supporting a friend who works for the program and I’m a fan of their head coach Sam Pittman. Go Hogs!
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.