High School Round-up: Pirates' Earn Wild Card Bid

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its state playoff tournament brackets Sunday.
In Class 1A, Perquimans County (9-4, 4-3 AAC) earned a spot in the boys basketball playoffs as a wild card and will travel south to play West Columbus (6-6) in a first round game today at 6 p.m.
West Columbus Vikings finished fourth overall in the 1A/2A Three Rivers Conference, but had the best record among the 1A schools in the conference to earn a bid in the playoffs.
Over the river and through the woods, John A. Holmes boys’ basketball team earned an automatic bid into the state playoff tournament as the champions of the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
The Aces (9-1, 5-0 AAC) will host Pender (8-5) in a first round game in Edenton today at 6 p.m. on the NFHS Network.
Pender Patriots finished fourth overall in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and earned a bid into the state playoffs as a wild card.
Tuesday’s game was Edenton’s first contest since Feb. 5. For those results, check perquimansweekly.com
In the Class 1A girls’ tournament, John A. Holmes (8-5) will travel south to play East Carteret (6-6) in a first round game today at 6 p.m.
The game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
The Aces earned a spot in the tournament as a wild card and finished second in the Albemarle Athletic Conference, while the Mariners had the best record among Class 1A schools in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
A paid subscription is required to watch all games on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Perquimans 60, Gates 57: The Pirates defeated the Red Barons in a designated non-conference game Friday in Edenton.
EJ Gatling led Perquimans with 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals, Kameron Hall followed with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, Trenton Sawyer and Amarion Hunter scored 12 points each, Antwan Harris scored five points and Kesian Elliott scored two points in the win.
Hunter added seven assists, while Sawyer had seven rebounds.