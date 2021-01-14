Boys’ Basketball
Perquimans 63, Pasquotank 43: The Pirates (1-1) earned the non-conference win against the Panthers (0-2) at Pasquotank County High School Friday.
EJ Gatling led Perquimans with 21 points, three rebounds, four steals and an assist, Amarion Hunter followed with 15 points, six assists, six steals and three rebounds, Kameron Hall posted 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, Nasir Parker scored 10 points with six rebounds two assists and a steal.
Antwan Harris posted three points, two rebounds, four steals and an assist, Kesian Elliott had two points, a rebound and a steal, Jahsiah Felton had a point, a rebound and an assist in the victory.
Northeastern 59, Perquimans 52: The Eagles (1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-1) in the season opener for both teams Tuesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Perquimans was led in the non-league game by Amarion Hunter who scored 21 points, while Kameron Hall added 14 points.
Northeastern’s Deandre Proctor scored 19 points, while teammate Kaveon Freshwater followed with 14 points.
Volleyball
Perquimans def. John A. Holmes 25-7, 25-11, 25-10: The Pirates (14-0, 8-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured the league win and an undefeated regular season with the result against the Aces (0-14, 0-8 AAC) Thursday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Tori Williamson led Perquimans with 10 kills, three serve aces and four digs, Eby Scaff added eight kills and six digs.
Carly Elliott posted three kills, a dig and 12 assists, Natalie Corprew posted two kills, six digs and three assists, Ariel Lewis had two kills and a dig, Maci Denson had three serve aces and a dig, Daven Brabble had two kills, an ace, a block and two digs.
Ellie Ward had a dig and seven assists, Symiaya Leary posted a block, Kaileigh Nixon had a kill, Ariana Salupo posted a kill, a block and a dig, while Macie Cooper had five aces, three assists and two digs in the win.
Up next for the Pirates is the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs. Perquimans earned a berth into the state playoffs by winning the conference championship.