High School Round-up

Pirates’ Boys’ Basketball Preview
Coach: Colin Woodley
Last season’s record: 13-13 overall, 3-7 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Pirates return three starters from last season’s team that finished fourth in the conference and earned a berth in the Class 1A state playoffs.
Amarion Hunter (junior point guard), EJ Gatling, Jr. (junior shooting guard), and Nasir Parker (junior forward) started last season.
Hunter was an all-conference selection last season. Last season, Gatling averaged 12.4 points per game.
Parker, listed at 6-foot, is expected to be a key contributor in the post for the Pirates this season.
Kameron Hall (a 6-foot-1 junior guard) led the Perquimans junior varsity team in scoring last season and is expected to be in the starting lineup on the varsity team this winter.
Antwan Harris (a senior forward) will be depended on defensively in the starting lineup.
Kesian Elliott (junior point guard) will provide high energy off the bench and energy on defense.
Listed at 6-foot, TreQuan Griffin (sophomore guard/forward) will see time this season on the wing and in the post.
Saquaon Kearse, a junior guard, will earn playing time on the wing.
Travon Hunter (a junior) and Trenton Sawyer (a sophomore) are expected to play in the front court this season.
Perquimans is hopeful Julian Jenkins (a 6-foot-3 junior forward) will be able to contribute this season after sustaining an injury.
Etavion Jackson, a 5-foot-10 junior guard/forward, is expected to earn playing time on the wing.
Woodley noted the keys to the season for the Pirates will be their ability to rebound and utilize their team speed, playing through adverse situations, maturing through the season and staying healthy during the current pandemic.
Pirates’ Girls’ Basketball Preview
Coach: Aaron Burke
Last season’s record: 18-8, 8-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: Perquimans aims to build off last season, which saw them win a share of the conference regular-season championship and advance to the second round of the 1A state playoffs.
Asha Elliott (senior guard) and Jada Modlin (junior guard) are two starters from last season who are expected to be in the starting lineup this winter for the Pirates.
Elliott is a four-year starter at point guard for Perquimans. Modlin led the Pirates in scoring during the last two seasons.
Greyson Pierce, a senior forward, and Zakiylah Clark, a junior center, are expected to be starters this season.
Jazlyn Holley, sophomore guard, G’Nasia Moore, sophomore guard, J’tia Watson, sophomore center, and Annalssya Ousley, freshman forward, are all expected to contribute this season.
Burke noted that his team is very young in terms of experience, but expects the team will develop as the season progresses.
Perquimans 47, Cape Hatteras 23: The Pirates (1-2) earned their first win of the season in a non-conference game against the Hurricanes (1-1) Wednesday (Jan. 13) at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Hannah Curcio led Cape Hatteras with eight points, a rebound and a steal.
Kylie Phillips scored seven points with three rebounds and three blocks, Eliza Quidley added nine rebounds and two assists, while Laya Barley had eight rebounds, an assist and three blocks for Cape Hatteras.
Pirates’ Swimming
Perquimans High School’s swim team competed against Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Northeastern and John A. Holmes in a virtual meet on Jan. 16.
The Pirates swam at Albmarle Family YMCA, in Elizabeth City.
For the Perquimans Pirates, Joliegh Connor placed first in the 200 meters individual medley (2:55.13) and second in the 100 meters freestyle (1:18.38).
Currituck swept both competitions, scoring 71 points in the girls’ competition and 83 points in the boys’. For the girls’ teams, Camden placed second (47), followed by Pasquotank (38), JAHHS (21), Northeastern (13) and Perquimans (10). On the boy’s side, Currituck was followed by JAHHS (45), Pasquotank (43) and Camden (18).