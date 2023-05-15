HERTFORD — The Lady Pirates' opponent in the second round of the 1A NCHSAA state softball playoffs was a familiar one: it's the same team that knocked them out in the fourth round of the playoffs last season.
The Lady Pirates lost at Vance charter 11-1 last year, but this year Perquimans turned the tables.
Playing at home on Friday, May 12, the No. 3 seed Lady Pirates knocked off the No. 14 Lady Knights 5-2.
“You always want revenge but (losing) that deep into the playoffs (against Vance Charter last year), yeah,” Perquimans head coach Ricky Stallings said.
The Lady Pirates (20-4) never trailed, but Vance Charter (14-4) never made things easy for them.
A single and double between the Lady Knights' first three batters of the game put pressure on Perquimans starting pitcher Bristyl Riddick. But she got out of the jam thanks to good defense both in front and behind her.
Lily Winslow charged in from centerfield to catch a popup just behind second base for the second out and catcher Kaydee Hunter fielded a dribbler just beyond home plate and threw to first base just in time to get the runner and end the inning scoreless.
The Lady Pirates then took advantage of leadoff hitter Heather Smith getting hit in the shin on the first pitch from Vance Charter pitcher Katelin Guerrant and a four-pitch walk to Winslow to score one run in their half of the inning.
Guerrant was able to get the next two batters out, but Indya Long, who finished 3-for-3 at the plate, came through with a full-count double to left-center for a 1-0 lead.
Vance Charter, though, also got out of the inning on the same play due to a base-running mistake.
Riddick pitched a clean 1-2-3 second inning, recording three groundouts on four pitches. But after the Lady Pirates stranded two walks on base in the bottom half of the inning, the Lady Knights tied the game in the third.
After a bad throw allowed Grace Stovall to reach base with one out and two gone, Morgan Matthews singled up the middle to tie the game 1-1.
Perquimans struck back quickly in the bottom half, though. A leadoff double by Winslow turned into a run after two wild pitches during Hunter’s at-bat that ended in a walk.
With one out, Long's high bloop single to shallow center then put runners on the corners. An error by the catcher, Puryear, on an attempted pickoff throw to third sailed into the outfield, scoring Hunter to make the score 3-1.
With runners again on first and third with one out, Kenley Stallings popped up a bunt. New pitcher Dakota Dickerson, who came in with a 1-0 count, caught the ball and quickly threw to third for a double play to end the inning.
Riddick produced a shutdown fourth with her second 1-2-3 inning on just five pitches. Dickerson then retired six straight Lady Pirates to keep them quiet through the fifth inning.
Vance Charter was able to get within one run in the bottom of the fifth.
After a one-out double by Stovall and single by Dickerson put runners on the corners, Hunter was able to get the second out by throwing Dickerson out at second base. But an infield single by Puryear a couple pitches later scored Stovall and made the Lady Pirates' margin 3-2.
At that point, Stallings replaced Riddick in the pitcher’s circle with Bree Shephard, who got out of a full count against her first batter with an inning-ending chopper to third.
Shephard then struck out the first two batters in the top of the sixth and forced a groundout to end the inning after giving up a walk.
Perquimans finally figured out Dickerson in the bottom of the sixth. Long began the inning by ripping a single into left field, her third hit of the game. Clayton followed with her own knock, and with one out, Morgan Baccus came through on a 1-2 count with a double to left-center. That put Perquimans up 5-2 heading into the final frame.
Shephard pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to close out the game.
Perquimans was scheduled to host No. 11 Northside-Pinetown in the third round of the playoffs on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates played them twice this season, losing 8-4 loss on the road and winning 5-4 at home.
“We’ve got a tough draw with Northside, but we do have them here, so that’s a bonus,” Stallings said. “Hopefully, we come play ball and do the best we can with them.”