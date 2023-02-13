Perquimans Moore vs. Bertie

Perquimans’ G’Nasia Moore (with ball) makes a shot during the Lady Pirates’ 70-19 win over Bertie, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Perquimans county High School in Hertford.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — It was an appropriate seniors night for the Perquimans girls’ basketball team on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Lady Pirates, as they have been accustomed to doing against many opponents, dominated Bertie 70-19 to finish the regular season unbeaten (12-0) at home and are now one victory at Riverside away from a perfect conference record leading into the upcoming Four Rivers Conference tournament.