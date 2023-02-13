HERTFORD — It was an appropriate seniors night for the Perquimans girls’ basketball team on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Lady Pirates, as they have been accustomed to doing against many opponents, dominated Bertie 70-19 to finish the regular season unbeaten (12-0) at home and are now one victory at Riverside away from a perfect conference record leading into the upcoming Four Rivers Conference tournament.
“Big for the seniors,” Perquimans head coach Aaron Burke said. “Playing in the program for four years, all of them have helped from their freshman year.”
Those seniors are Jaslyn Holley, G’Nasia Moore and J’tia Watson.
Holley led Perquimans with 21 points as Watson scored eight points and Moore scored four points.
The Lady Pirates (18-2, 11-0 FRC) got things started with a Lailana Harris basket 20 seconds in.
Holley then scored nine of the next 11 points including a layup, jumper and three free throws before Bertie (6-12, 6-5 FRC) was on the board. With a Moore basket before the free throws, Perquimans was out to an 11-0 lead with 4:23 left in the first quarter.
The Lady Falcons scored for the first time 13 seconds later, but Holley answered right away with a layup.
Their lead reached 19-2 with 2:30 left, after a nice pass from Moore found Watson down low, and stood at 21-7 after one quarter.
“With the girls, it’s all about teamwork,” Burke said. “We’re not playing a stat game, it’s about moving the ball to the open person ... letting that ball move and finding that open person, and that’s what we did.”
Watson had the hot hand for Perquimans to start the second quarter, scoring two inside baskets and two free throws sandwiched in between for the Lady Pirates' first six points of the period. It made the score 27-10 with 6:05 left.
The latter four Watson points effectively began a 21-4 run for the remainder of the first half as the 44-14 halftime lead was the Lady Pirates’ largest at the time. The stretch was helped by 3-pointers each by Harris, Annalyssa Ousley and Kaydee Hunter.
Harris finished with nine points to go along with her six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Crishya Sellers matched Watson with eight points.
After an early basket from Bertie to begin the second half, Perquimans scored all of its 17 third-quarter points in a row before the Lady Falcons scored again as the Lady Pirates led 62-18 at the break.
A fastbreak layup with five minutes to go in the third from Holley forced a running clock as Perquimans’ lead reached 57-16 to surpass the 40-point threshold.
With that, Friday night’s road game at Riverside-Martin will close out the regular season.
It is a chance for the Lady Pirates to finish the conference season unbeaten, but even if the 2-16 Lady Knights were to pull off the upset, Perquimans is guaranteed the No. 1 seed in this week's Four Rivers Conference tournament.
There, they have a first-round bye, due to there only being seven teams, guaranteeing a home semifinal game. If the Lady Pirates win that, they’ll be home Friday as Perquimans was already pre-determined to be the championship site.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” Burke said, of playing more home games beyond the regular season. “Trying to stay at home and play. That’s the main focus. But we’re going to take it one game at a time.”