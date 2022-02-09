“Fire Hubert Davis.”
Those were the words being chanted by some at the Carolina - Duke game Saturday.
If you are one of the people who chanted this or have repeated the sentiment to others, I have a few questions for you.
Why do you want to fire Coach Davis?
UNC lost some games we wanted then to win and didn’t compete like we felt they should in several of the losses. The same could be said for several of the last few seasons. That leads me to my next question.
What did you expect?
Roy Williams is a Hall of Fame coach; one of the best to ever do it. For certain you recognized there would be a drop off in coaching ability between someone with 932 wins and someone who began the season with 0.
Have you noticed the coaches of some of the teams that have beaten Carolina this season? Coach K has more wins than anyone. Jim Larrañaga has over 600 wins, John Calipari has over 700 and Rick Barnes (yes, I still dislike him very much) even has 700 plus wins. It was expected that he would be out coached by some, if not much, of the competition this year.
What is most important to you from the UNC basketball coach?
For me it’s integrity and work ethic. I want someone who will never embarrass the program and will devote their career to making it and the people who are a part of it the best they can be. Yes, I want wins but victories are not more important than “The Carolina Way.”
Aren’t you even a little bit concerned about feeding the stereotype?
Tar Heel fans earned a reputation for being entitled and so fortunate compared to other programs that they lost touch with reality. Y’all are out here enforcing the stereotype by suggesting we fire a coaching staff full of alumni in the middle of their first season coaching together because they currently rank fourth in the conference.
Did you know some sharks eat their young?
I’m going to assume you did and you are okay with it. Experts call it survival of the fittest. Hubert Davis has proven time and time again that if you give him time, he will adapt and thrive.
You know Hubert Davis’ story right?
He is the nephew of Carolina legend Walter Davis. He wasn’t good enough to be recruited by UNC, but he convinced Dean Smith to give him a spot on the end of the bench and let him earn playing time. He busted his tail, became a starter and went on to later be drafted and spend a dozen years in the NBA.
Who do you think will take over the Carolina basketball program if Hubert Davis is fired right now?
I can only assume that if you have wishes to fire him, you have some sort of an expectation of someone better who can replace him right away. Bless your heart.
