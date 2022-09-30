PW Moore 1963 team

The P.W. Moore High School Lions were the Eastern Division Champions in North Carolina in 1963. Two years later, the Lions won the 4-A Division state championship.

 Photo courtesy P.W. Moore yearbook, The Lion

Editor’s note: This is the third of a four-part series on the history of the football program at the former P.W. Moore High School.

At the start of the 1960 season, there were few indications that the P.W. Moore High School Lions were soon going to be enjoying their best seasons ever. The team lost five of its first six games, yet there were some bright spots among the freshmen. One of the young Lions was lineman McKinley Boston Jr.