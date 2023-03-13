...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as the upper 20s possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates,
Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Southampton and Isle of Wight Counties, and Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The committee that organized last fall's Indian Summer Festival recently presented a $500 check to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation — proceeds from the festival's car show.