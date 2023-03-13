Indian Summer Car Show

The committee that organized last fall's Indian Summer Festival recently presented a $500 check to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation — proceeds from the festival's car show.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation

The car show was held Saturday, Sept. 10, as part of the festival in downtown Hertford that featured a car and bike show, games and food vendors and a crafts fair.