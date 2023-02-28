BARCO — The first game of the high school baseball season on Monday for Currituck and Perquimans was a matter of veterans vs. youth.
Perquimans, fresh off winning its second straight 1A NCHSAA state title, lost 10 players from last year’s championship team.
Now, the Pirates have just two upperclassmen. Of the 10 players to record a plate appearance in last year’s championship-clinching victory over Cherryville, only three are back.
Currituck, on the other hand, returns 10 players from last year’s 3A state playoff-qualifying team, including the top five players in their lineup.
The differences between the two programs were evident Monday as the Knights two-hit the Pirates on their way to a 10-0 home win in five innings.
“Our veteran guys were able to handle their business and do what they should be doing at this point in their careers as juniors and seniors,” Currituck head coach Justin Hill said. “Guys we rely on, they did the job tonight.”
Riley Anderson got the start on the mound for Currituck (1-0) and was effective in getting out of some jams in his three innings of work.
The right-hander didn’t let a one-out walk hurt him in the first inning. Then, after walking a batter and allowing a single to Perquimans’ Sean Saunders with two outs in the second, he got out of the inning with a strikeout.
He also escaped a third inning jam where he walked two batters as he got a strikeout for the second out and Ethan Thomas caught a Pirate stealing at third base to end the inning.
Meanwhile, the Knights put at least one run up on the board every inning they came up to bat.
Brady Williams got things started for Currituck in the first with a one-out line-drive single to center against Perquimans starter Maddux Thach.
Will Brumsey later knocked him in for the Knights’ first run of the season by ripping a line drive over the center fielder for an RBI double.
Currituck added another run in the second as the Pirates (0-1) let the first two runners on via errors.
Thach battled back by striking out the next batter and forcing a fly out to right field, but leadoff hitter Jacob Ellyson came in clutch with a two-out single up the middle for a 2-0 Knights lead.
The back-to-back errors were the first two of four by the Pirates in Monday’s game.
“Hard to win baseball games like that against good teams that are well coached,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said.
Cameron Goodrow came in to relieve Thach after a leadoff hit by pitch in the bottom of the third and while that runner was immediately gunned down by catcher Brady Shephard once Goodrow came in, a strikeout that hit the dirt allowed Brumsey to reach base.
Caleb Dennis then worked a walk for two runners on and one out. With two outs, a pickoff move to second base ended in Brumsey at third and runners in the corners.
That led to a ball-four wild pitch that allowed Brumsey to sprint home and make it 3-0.
“We talked about a good start today because in the fall and even in our scrimmages, we kind of got ourselves in a rut early by not throwing enough strikes, not making a play defensively,” Hill said. “So we talked about good intensity, good energy coming out of the gate with a good start and we were able to do that.”
The Knights added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a productive ground out to first base by Thomas that allowed Ellyson to come home to make the score 4-0 with two outs.
The play also advanced Williams to third base. He was promptly knocked in on a single to left by Brumsey.
Perquimans threatened to chip away in the top of the fifth when Coley Drew made great contact with a pitch from Hunter Belangia for a one-out double that hit the left-center field fence.
Belangia, who had a 1-2-3 inning to start his appearance in the fourth, then walked Thach, but he got an infield fly and a strikeout to end the inning.
The game began to unravel for the Pirates from there as the Knights put up a five-spot in the bottom of the fifth. The game was called because of the “mercy rule” without the Pirates recording a single out in the frame.
“These guys, they’re capable and we just have to continue to stay positive and not let nights like tonight have us think this is the way our season’s going to be,” Roberson said. “No, it’s never going to be that way in Perquimans County. We’re going to go after it and we’re going to continue to get better.”