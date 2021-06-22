I really want to limit my thoughts this week to all that is happening in the NBA, but there are several subjects outside of basketball I have to at least mention.
For example, I have to give more kudos to the NC State and Virginia baseball teams. Both squads continue to impress thus far, though maybe none more so than the Wolfpack. They have beaten both the No. 1 national seed and the defending national champions on their quest for destiny.
With hitting like they have, I doubt it was an issue before but it’s hard to imagine they will be lacking confidence against upcoming College World Series opponents. If they win Friday against Vanderbilt or Stanford, you can expect to see a lot more red at the grocery store or on social media.
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib recently decided to publicly discuss some personal information, and I can’t imagine it was easy. It has made and will continue to make some people very uncomfortable and others even angry.
Nassib didn’t have to subject himself to what’s coming his way at but he did so because representation matters. Maybe others who love like he loves will come forward and this kind of thing will soon no longer warrant mentioning.
Word on the street is that while she is a long shot to get the job, hall-of-fame player and South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley is a candidate for the Portland Trailblazers vacancy. If only wishing made it so!
I think the job will eventually go to Chauncey Billups and if a female coach were chosen, it would more likely be Becky Hammon who has paid her NBA coaching dues under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. They are both fine choices for sure, but I cannot stop trying to wrap my mind around the massive amount of point guard skill and swagger that would be in a huddle led by Dawn Staley and Damian Lillard. If we can make this and Hard Knocks NBA Edition happen simultaneously, that would be great.
Raise your hand if you predicted the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks in the eastern conference finals. If you have your hand up … put it down, stop lying and ask for forgiveness.
Nobody thought this would happen and the NBA can’t be thrilled with the lack of big market attention left in the playoffs (nobody cares about the Clippers in L.A.) but I’m excited to see that a new team will take the title.
I’ve been told Suns in four and the Internet has taught me it’s best to not argue with that but I don’t know how many more 40 point triple doubles Devin Booker has in his bag. Either way I’m glad this guy will be wearing a Team USA jersey in the Olympics.
Speaking of people I’m grateful will be playing for us as opposed to against us in Tokyo, has anyone’s rep benefited more despite losing than Kevin Durant? The Slim Reaper has been showing off his ability to score since his days at Texas but what he did in the playoffs this year, after recovering from an Achilles tear and the lack of available support, is more surprising to me than his MVP year back in OKC.